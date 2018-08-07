Seattle U Adds SLU Assistant Maggie Kroemer in Same Role

Courtesy: Seattle University Athletics

SEATTLE – Seattle University swimming has announced the hiring of Maggie Kroemer as an assistant coach on Craig Nisgor’s staff for the 2018-19 season. Kroemer has spent the last six seasons at Saint Louis University.

Kroemer will be involved with all aspects of the program, including on-deck coaching, season planning, recruiting, travel and administrative aspects.

“I am excited to have Maggie joining us here at Seattle U,” said Nisgor. “Throughout our talks and meeting with her, I knew that she would be a great fit here for our program. She brings a great deal of knowledge and experience. Having been at a fellow Jesuit university for the past six years, she understands very well the philosophies that are important to our team and school. Her student-athletes at SLU have achieved at the highest levels, including NCAA “B” cuts, Olympic Trials qualifying and academic all-Americans.”

At Saint Louis, Kroemer was the recruiting coordinator and helped nine Billikens win A-10 Conference championships. She served as a graduate assistant at the University of Texas-Permian Basin. Kroemer has also coached at the youth and club level previously.

Kroemer swam at Valparaiso University, qualifying as a conference finalist six times in her career.

Nisgor begins his seventh season at Seattle U. The Redhawks open the 2018-19 campaign on Oct. 6, as Northern Colorado visits the Redhawk Center.