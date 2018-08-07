Florida State Will Swim At Home Six Times in 2018-19

Courtesy: Florida State Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State swimming and diving head coach Neal Studd announced the 2018-19 season schedule on Tuesday. The slate will feature six home meets at the Morcom Aquatics Center, contests against five ACC schools and three invitationals.

“This is a very good and competitive schedule for us,” Studd said. “It is going to challenge us and make us a better team. We’ve got a lot of depth and we will have plenty of opportunities to showcase that.”

After being ranked in every poll of the 2017-18 season, the men’s team finished ranked 20th and will face seven teams this season that were included in the final rankings of last year, while the women’s team will compete against six teams from the final poll.

Florida State will be in action for seven straight weekends to start the season following the Garnet vs. Gold exhibition on Sept. 29.

The Seminoles will open the season hosting Pitt and Georgia Tech on Oct. 6 before traveling to Christiansburg, Virginia to face Virginia Tech and Duke in a tri-meet for the second straight season. FSU will continue on the road to Minneapolis, Minnesota to battle Minnesota on Oct. 20 before returning home to face Arizona State on Oct. 26.

Florida State will host the annual Fresh from Florida Sunshine State Showdown against Florida on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. before welcoming Florida Southern, West Florida and North Florida for a quad meet on Nov. 3.

The Seminoles will also send student-athletes to the inaugural Big 10/ACC Challenge, which will be held Nov. 10-11 in West Lafayette, Indiana by Purdue University.

Florida State will compete at the Georgia Tech Invite (Nov. 15-17) to close out the first portion of the schedule.

The Noles will resume racing on Jan. 10 by welcoming Incarnate Word before heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face Alabama on Jan. 12. FSU will travel north for a meet against Notre Dame on Jan. 19 before hosting FAU on Jan. 26 on senior day.

“This year is the most we’ve been at home in quite some time,” Studd said. “We really love the atmosphere and competing in front of our fans.”

Selected student-athletes will compete at the Auburn Invite for the second straight season, that will run from Feb. 1-3. 10

The ACC Swimming and Diving Championships will return to Greensboro, N.C. from Feb. 20-23 and Feb. 27-March 2.

The NCAA Championships will be held in Austin, Texas at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center with the women’s meet taking place March 20-23, followed by the men from March 27-30.

2018-19 Florida State Schedule

Sept. 29 Garnet vs. Gold Tallahassee, Fla.

Oct. 6 Pitt/Georgia Tech Tallahassee, Fla. 10 a.m.

Oct. 13 Virginia Tech/Duke Christiansburg, Va. 11 a.m.

Oct. 20 Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. 10 a.m.

Oct. 26 Arizona State Tallahassee, Fla. 3 p.m.

Nov. 2 Florida Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m.

Nov. 3 FSC/UNF/UWF Tallahassee, Fla. 1 p.m.

Nov. 10-11 ACC/Big 10 Challenge West Lafayette, Ind.

Nov. 15-17 Georgia Tech Invite Atlanta, Ga.

Jan. 10 Incarnate Word Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m.

Jan. 12 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 10 a.m.

Jan. 19 Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. 10 a.m.

Jan. 26 Florida Atlantic Tallahassee, Fla. 10 a.m.

Feb. 1-3 Auburn Invite Auburn, Ala.

Feb. 20-23 ACC Championships (W Swim/Diving) Greensboro, N.C.

Feb. 27-March 2 ACC Championships (M Swim) Greensboro, N.C.

March 11-13 Zone B Diving

March 20-23 Women’s NCAA Championships Austin, Texas

March 27-30 Men’s NCAA Championships Austin, Texas