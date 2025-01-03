SCHSL Record Holder Wells Cloud Commits To The University of Arizona (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Multi-time SCHSL 5A State Champion Wells Cloud has announced his commitment to the University of Arizona’s class of 2029. Cloud hails from Charleston, SC, and will head to Arizona in the fall of 2025 after graduating from James Island Charter High School.

I am so psyched to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Arizona! I want to thank my parents, friends, teammates, and coaches who have supported me throughout my career!! I want to thank Coach Ben for giving me this opportunity!! Bear down🐻⬇️

Cloud put an exclamation point on his high school swimming career this fall, breaking two state records at the SCHSL 5A State Championship. First, Cloud defended his 200 freestyle title from 2023, breaking the state record as he soared under the 1:39 barrier for the first time in his career with a 1:37.62. Later in the meet, he improved on his runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly from 2023, cracking 49 seconds for the first time as he swam a state record 48.05 for his second title of the day. He also led off his school’s 200 and 400 freestyle relays with lifetime bests of 20.68/44.99.

Cloud improved even further at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships – East. He went sub-48 seconds two months after he broke 49 seconds for the first time, swimming 47.82 to finish 17th overall. Cloud also made the ‘C’ final in the 100 freestyle, finishing 22nd after swimming a lifetime best of 44.76 in prelims. He also swam a lifetime best in the 50 freestyle (20.67), taking a hundredth off his swim from the SCHSL Championships.

Best Times (SCY):

50 freestyle: 20.67

100 freestyle: 44.76

200 freestyle: 1:37.62

100 butterfly: 47.82

The 2024-25 season is Arizona’s first as part of the Big 12 conference, meaning the team will have one Big 12 Championship under its belt when Cloud arrives on campus. Cloud’s lifetime bests in the 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 100 freestyle would’ve scored at the 2024 Big 12 Championships. His best finish would’ve been 13th in the 200 freestyle with his lifetime best, and his bests would’ve been 15th in the 100 butterfly and 21st in the 100 freestyle.

Cloud’s best events based on Arizona’s 2023-24 depth chart would’ve been the 200 freestyle (6th) and 100 butterfly (8th) as well. Those two events fall on the same day of the conference and NCAA championships schedule, which likely leaves Cloud with a choice to make as to which event to focus on. But even beyond his individual events, Cloud has the potential to contribute to multiple relays.

After finishing fourth at the final Pac-12 Championship, Arizona finished 27th at the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Cloud joins Noah Caiserman, Duncan Henderson, Ben Butler, and Luke Hernandez in having signed to Arizona’s men’s class of 2029.

