College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 2-7

Happy 2025 and the college dual meet schedule will be off to a hot start this week. Highlighting the week is the dual meet scheduled between Indiana and Florida.

It is a top ten matchup on both sides. The Indiana men were ranked #2 while the Florida men were ranked #4. It is important to note that the rankings came out before the announcement of Olympic bronze medalist Caspar Corbeau joining the Hoosiers this spring for his fifth year. The women’s side features #4 ranked Florida and #7 ranked Indiana.

The two have already had some big dual meets this season as Florida has gone up against Virginia while Indiana traveled to Texas this fall.

As many teams are on training trips, numerous matchups include teams in the north visiting schools in the south. Iowa will take on Miami-FL while Wisconsin is training in San Diego and will take on UCSD, UCLA, and UNLV this week.

SwimSwam Post-Invite Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.