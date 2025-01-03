The University of Kentucky Signs Kelsey Stuck For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kelsey Stuck will head to Lexington, KY, for her collegiate career after signing with the University of Kentucky. The backstroke/sprint freestyler will arrive on campus from Wilmington, NC, in the fall of 2025 as part of the Wildcats’ class of 2029.

Stuck competes for the Waves of Wilmington Swim Team and Hoggard High School. During her junior season for Hoggard, Stuck was a two-time finalist at the NCHSAA 4A State Championship, notching seventh-place finishes in the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle. A week earlier, at the NCHSAA 4A Eastern Regionals, she won the 100 backstroke and was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle. She won both at the 2024 3A/4A MEC Conference Championship in January, helping Hoggard claim the overall title.

She most recently competed for the Waves of Wilmington at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships – East, where she logged season-best times in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 200 backstroke. Her best finish was in the 200 backstroke, where her time of 2:00.50 earned 48th place.

Stuck swum all her lifetime bests in her primary events in 2023, though she’s been close to them on multiple occasions in 2024.

Best Times (SCY):

50 freestyle: 23.55

100 freestyle: 52.13

200 freestyle:1:54.35

100 backstroke: 54.87

200 backstroke: 2:00.01

The Kentucky Wildcats are in a rebuilding phase and are looking to rebound from a ninth-place finish at the 2024 SEC Championships. None of Stuck’s lifetime bests would have scored at the 2024 SEC Championships, a conference that’s only gotten more competitive with the Texas Longhorns arriving this season.

However, Stuck will be a strong addition to the Wildcats’ backstroke and sprint freestyle groups as the team looks to add depth. Her lifetime bests would’ve landed her in a tie for fifth on Kentucky’s 2023-24 depth chart in the 50 freestyle, fifth in the 100 backstroke, eighth in the 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke, and ninth in the 100 freestyle.

The Wildcats have had a busy season recruiting in the high school class of 2025. Stuck joins Arianna Wertheim, Elizabeth Summa, Hadar Karp, Ava Fuller, Zalika Methula, Abby Dunford, Charlotte Driesse, and Sarah Shaffer in signing on with the Wildcats’ class of 2029.

