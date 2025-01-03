Wisconsin HS D1 State Finalist Alex Heinrich Chooses Florida State For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mid-distance freestyle and butterfly specialist Alex Heinrich will head to Florida in the fall of 2025 to continue his swimming career at Florida State University. Heinrich currently attends Vel Phillips Memorial High School in Madison, Wisconsin, and trains with the Badger Aquatics Club.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Florida State University. I am incredibly thankful for my family, friends, competitors, teammates and coaches Kari, Paul, and Chris, for supporting and pushing me throughout this journey. I’d also like to thank Coach Ben and Coach Neal for giving me this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to be a part of this family. Go Noles!❤️💛🍢”

Heinrich was a finalist at the 2024 WIAA Boys Division 1 State Championships (SCY) in both the 200 free and 500 free in February as a junior. He placed 3rd in the 200 free with a personal best of 1:38.79 and 5th in the 500 free with a best time of 4:33.93.

Later that month, Heinrich was also a three-time finalist at the Wisconsin SC Senior Championships (SCY), placing 3rd in the 200 free (1:40.52), 3rd in the 100 fly (49.92), and 4th in the 100 free (46.07).

Heinrich was also a finalist at the 2023 WIAA Boys Division 1 State Championships, where he placed 5th in the 500 free (4:38.13). Wisconsin high school swimming is divided into two classifications, with Division 1 primarily consisting of larger schools, along with some smaller schools that have combined.

Heinrich recently posted his best times in the 100 free and 200 fly at the 2024 Speedo Winter Junior Championship West (SCY) in December. He swam 45.22 in the 100 free and 1:48.85 in the 200 fly.

In August, Heinrich raced at the 2024 All-City League Championship Swim Meet, where he swam a lifetime best in the SCY 100 fly with a time of 48.41.

Top SCY Times

100 Free – 45.22

200 Free – 1:38.79

500 Free – 4:33.93

100 Fly – 48.41

200 Fly – 1:48.85

Florida State placed 6th for the men at the 2024 Atlantic Coast Championships, the same as the previous year. Last season’s top 500 free time of 4:13.35 was held by Yordan Yanchev (fifth year), followed by Jonathan Edwards (4:22.82), who is no longer on the roster, David Quirie (4:24.05, fifth year), and Zach Smith (4:26.94), who has graduated. With all of these swimmers graduating, Heinrich’s arrival could be timely, as his 500 free time of 4:33.93 has the potential to strengthen the distance group.

Heinrich could also strengthen the butterfly group with his times of 48.41 in the 100 and 1:48.85 in the 200. Sophomore Tobias Schulrath posted the top 100 time last season for Florida State in 46.05, while sophomore Gustav Olsson held the top 200 time at 1:45.16

Heinrich will join Walter Kueffer, Ethan Silver, Kaiser Dominik, and Matt Taylor as part of the 2025 recruiting class for Florida State. Silver also has a strong 500 free time of 4:32.64, while Dominik has a 400 SCM time of 3:53.39, which converts to an SCY time of 4:26.73.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster