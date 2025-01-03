Oakland University Gains Futures Finalist Lydia Soldatke For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Backstroke specialist Lydia Soldatke has committed to continuing her swimming career at Oakland University, starting in the fall of 2025. She is currently a senior at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and swims exclusively for the Sioux Falls Swim Team.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to Oakland University to continue my academic and athletic career! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their support throughout this long process. I’m so happy for the opportunity to be a part of such a wonderful team surrounded by an amazing coaching staff. I truly am looking forward to my years as a Golden Grizzly! OU Pride! 🐻💛”

Soldatke recently posted lifetime bests in the 100 back and 200 back at the 2024 Speedo Winter Junior Championship West (SCY) in December. She placed 17th in the 100 back final with a time of 53.93. Her fastest 50 back split ever of 26.19 came from her 100 back performance. In the 200 back prelims, she recorded a personal best of 1:56.62. In finals, she placed 8th overall (1:58.43). Soldatke also participated in a time trial for the 200 IM, where she swam a lifetime best of 2:06.78.

Soldatke also demonstrates strength in long course events. She was a finalist at the 2024 Futures Championship in Minneapolis (LCM), where she placed 8th in the 100 back with a time of 1:03.68. She achieved her best time in the 200 back at the meet too, finishing 12th with a time of 2:19.15.

She posted her best LCM 100 back time at the 2024 Speedo Sectionals in Westmont, where she placed 2nd with a time of 1:03.35. She also placed 5th in the 200 back (2:19.84). Additionally, Soldatke earned her best LCM 200 IM time of 2:29.24 in 2024 at the Speedo Sectionals in Iowa City, where she placed 19th.

Soldatke was also a finalist at the 2023 Futures Championship (LCM) in West Fargo, where she placed 4th in the 100 back (1:04.38).

Top SCY & LCM Times

SCY LCM 50 Back Split – 26.19 30.12 100 Back – 53.93 1:03.35 200 Back – 1:56.62 2:19.15 200 IM – 2:06.78 2:29.24

Oakland University placed 1st for the women at the 2024 Horizon League Championships, repeating their success from the previous season. Soldatke could have a significant impact on Oakland’s team. Her 100 back time (53.93) and 200 back time (1:56.62) would have placed 1st at last season’s Championship. Additionally, her best 200 IM time (2:06.78) would have qualified for the ‘A’ final.

Her backstroke times would have been the fastest at Oakland University last season. Her 50 back split would also have been the fastest on the team, which could be valuable for the 200 medley relay. In fact, Soldatke’s best 100 back time would rank 4th on the University’s all-time list, while her 200 back would rank 2nd in school history.

Soldatke will join Grace Aguilar-Fernandez, Megan Donnelly, Avery Beal, Kendra Venter, and Ellie Todd as part of Oakland’s 2025 recruiting class. Aguilar-Fernandez also holds a strong 200 IM time (2:08.34), as does Todd (2:08.83).

