UVA Freshman Standout David King: “I hadn’t doubled or lifted coming into this year”

At the 2024 Tennessee Invite, Virginia 1st-year David King showed out, clocking best times in the 500 free (4:16.30) and 200 free (1:33.19) before taking the win in the 200 back Super Final (1:39.82), also a PB. King, a native of Charlottesville, had grown up training with Gary Taylor at the local YMCA. Taylor is now in his first season as a UVA Associate head coach and still working with King.