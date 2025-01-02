Now with Olympic & World Champ Experience, Emma Weber Looking to Show What She Can Do in March

Virginia 3rd-Year swimmer Emma Weber has had a heck of a 2024. She scored points in 2 events at the NCAAs for the first time as a Cavalier, qualified for her first Olympics, and capped the year in Budapest at the short course world championships. Weber reflects on all that she’s learned in the past 12 months and looks forward to more racing opportunities as the matured athlete she’s become.
