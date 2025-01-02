Mid-Distance Freestyler Oliver Stull Signs With West Virginia For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SCHSL 5A 500 freestyle champion Oliver Stull has announced that he has signed on to be a part of West Virginia University’s class of 2029. Stull, who hails from Greenville, SC, will join the Mountaineers in the fall of 2025.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to West Virginia University to continue my academic and athletic career. I want to thank my family for the constant support and love they have given me. I’m thankful for the coaches, friends, and mentors I have had in my life and appreciate their support along this journey. Huge thanks to Coach Walker and Coach James for their help during this process along with the whole WVU coaching staff. Can’t wait for the next four years. Let’s go Mountaineers!!

Stull races club for the Y-Sparaquatics / Greater Spartanburg YMCA and helped the boys’ team win back-to-back long-course YMCA National Championships. This past summer, he was a four-time ‘A’ finalist at the championships, placing fifth in both the 400 and 800-meter freestyle.

This fall, he won the 500 freestyle at the SCHSL 5A Championships and was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle. His 45 individual points were the most among Mauldin boys, and the program finished fourth overall.

He most recently competed at the 2024 Winter Junior Championship – East, where he swam lifetime bests in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 50 backstroke, and 100 backstroke. His best finish was in the 200 freestyle, where he finished 33rd after clocking a 1:38.92, breaking 1:39 for the first time.

Best Times (SCY):

200 freestyle: 1:38.92

500 freestyle: 4:28.90

200 backstroke: 1:49.20

Stull’slifetime bests in these three events would’ve made finals at the 2024 Big 12 Conference Championship. The conference will look different when Stull gets to campus as Texas has left and Arizona State has arrived. However, Stull’s bests in the 200 anad 500 freestyle would’ve qualified for the ‘B’ final and both finished 16th at the 2024 edition of the conference championships.

Meanwhile, his 200 backstroke time would’ve made the ‘C’ final and taken 19th overall. West Virginia finished fifth at the 2024 Big 12 Championships behind Texas, TCU, BYU, and Cincinnati.

At the team level, Stull would’ve ranked 6th on the 2023-24 roster in the 200 freestyle and 5th in the 500 freestyle. Though not a sprinter, Stull likely has more time to drop in the 200 freestyle, which could see him grow into a spot on the 800 freestyle relay.

Stull joins Gabriel Perseguin Dias, Liam Aleman, Rafael Mimoso, Jake Salcedo, Felix Vicknair, Dragos, Ghile and Gabriel Tortola as commits to West Virginia’s class of 2029.

