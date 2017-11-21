Scholastica Girls and Ruston Boys Top LHSAA 2A Championships

2017 LHSAA 2A Championship

Friday, Nov. 17 – Saturday, Nov. 18

SPAR Aquatic Center, Sulphur, LA

Short Course Yards

Event Results

Team Results

Top 5 Girl’s Teams

Saint Scholastica – 409.5

St. Thomas More – 246

Academy of the Sacred Heart – 206

Alexandria Senior High – 187.5

Destrehan – 164

Girl’s Recap

The Doves of St. Scholastica finish their undefeated season with a 7th consecutive DII state win.

St. Thomas More started out the meet getting first in the 200 medley relay (H. Richard, A. Richard, Balhoff, Marullo – 1:56.57) with St. Scholastica coming in second. Gabriella O’Neil from Scholastica answered back immediately with a win in the 200 free (1:55.51) – just missing the division record. O’Neil crushed the 500 (5:17.13) and won the event by nearly 20 seconds. Her teammate, Gabriella Fouchi, finished first in the 50 free (24.35) breaking her own division record in the event from last year. She came within .03 of first place in the 100 back (59.23) getting out-touched by Benton’s Kathryn Kairschner. Kairschner also won the 100 fly in a 58.19.

The Doves managed to pick up two more wins in division record fashion by winning the 200 free relay (O’Neil, Pierce, Groeneveld, Fouchi – 1:40.65) and the 400 free relay (O’Neil, Pierce, Robinson, Fouchi – 3:41.23).

Ashley Richard from St. Thomas was a double-winner in the 200 IM (2:12.61) and 100 breast (1:10.03).

Top 5 Boy’s Teams

Ruston – 445

Holy Cross – 313

Lakeshore – 212

Destrehan – 198

Alexandria Senior High – 164.5

Boy’s Recap

The men of Ruston won their 6th consecutive DII state title – sweeping all 3 relays and winning 5 individual events.

They won the 200 medley relay over Holy Cross by 6 seconds (1:37.48 – Holmes, Rhymes, Boersma, Higginbotham). The 200 free relay was a time of 1:30.87 (Brantly, Payne, Higginbotham, Boersma) ahead of runner-up Lakeshore. Ruston finished the meet off with a commanding win over Holy Cross in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:20.63 (Turner, Brantly, Rhymes, Holmes).

Individually, the team was led by junior Justin Holmes with a double-win in the 200 free (1:46.89) and 100 back (52.73). His teammate and TCU commit Jackson Boersma won the 100 breast (1:00.07) and the 50 free by over a second (21.13). Ruston picked up another win in the 100 free from senior John Higginbotham who was the only swimmer to go under the 50 second barrier – 49.24.

Senior Owen Martin from Thomas Jefferson took home the 200 IM (1:55.47) and 500 (4:44.73) titles.