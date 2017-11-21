Jesuit Boys Claim LHSAA 1A Title; St. Joseph’s Girls Make it 7th

2017 LHSAA 1A Championship

Friday, Nov. 17 – Saturday, Nov. 18

SPAR Aquatic Center, Sulphur, LA

Short Course Yards

Top 5 Girl’s Teams

St. Joseph’s Academy – 320

Mount Carmel Academy – 281

Mandeville – 239

Northshore – 182

Baton Rouge Magnet – 164

St. Joseph’s makes this win their 7th consecutive state title. The women fell short of winning individual events, but closed the meet with a win in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:43.13 (Andrews, Cazes, Black, Lemoine). Despite only one win, St. Joseph’s proved they had the depth to bring home the title.

Congratulations to the swim team for winning its seventh consecutive state championship! Without winning an individual event, Coach Becca Gilbert’s swimmers scored 320 points to bring home the Division I crown.#sjabr #stickerpride #SJASwim pic.twitter.com/XpipKNHd3f — St. Joseph's Academy (@SJABatonRouge) November 19, 2017

Northshore (200 medley) and Mount Carmel (200 free) each picked up a relay win.

Northshore senior Maddie Byrd led her team with a win in the 100 fly (57.93) by .01 from St. Joesph’s runner-up Amanda Andrews. Byrd won the 100 back (57.73) more convincingly by being the only swimmer under a minute.

Hannah Morris from Dominican got a double-win for her team in the 200 IM (2:10.16) and 500 (5:10.41).

Top 5 Boy’s Teams

Jesuit – 455.5

Catholic – 373

Northshore – 168

St. Pauls School – 141

Lafayette – 138

The Blue Jays of Jesuit took down the Catholic 4-peat champions for their 38th team title. Jesuit kicked off the meet with a new division and Louisiana state record in the 200 medley relay (Edwards, Lulich, Korndorffer, Baudouin) with a time of 1:34.74. Their momentum continued with junior Charles Korndorffer getting a new division and state record in the 100 fly (49.13) followed by another division and state record in the 100 back (49.72).

The Blue Jays won the 200 free relay (1:26.84) by over two-seconds to Catholic (Schwartz, Foley, Baudouin, Guerra). The sophomore Mike Foley started the Jesuit winning 400 free relay with a flat start time of 46.31 allowing the rest of his teammates (Edwards, Schwartz, Korndorffer) to close the race with a total time of 3:09.89.

A well deserving Catholic gets runner-up for the first time in five years with 3 runner-up relay performances and 3 individual title wins. Senior Sion Cavana got a new AAC record with his win in the 200 free (1:39.38). He also won the 100 free (46.17) – just edging out Jesuit’s Mike Foley. Catholic’s Mason Nyboer got the 500 (4:33.76) division record in a close race with his teammate Daniel Woodruff (4:34.09).