San Jose State Picks Up Commitment from SCSC’s Dasha Cocol

Dasha Cocol (listed as Daria Cocol in USA Swimming’s database), a senior at Prospect High School in Saratoga, California has verbally committed to swim for San Jose State next year.

“I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue swimming at San Jose State University! This would not be possible without the support of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches. I thank you all for helping me get to this point. I am excited to start this journey as a Spartan!”

Cocol overcame a case of mononucleosis in the spring of her junior year, right in the middle of high school swim season, to place sixth in the 500 free at CIF-Central Coast Section Swimming and Diving Championships. In prelims she had also swum the 200 free and the breaststroke leg of Prospect’s medley relay.

Cocol swims year-round with Santa Clara Swim Club, and was a member of the 800 free relay that placed fifth at Futures this summer. The previous long-course season, she had gone personal bests in the 200/400/800 freestyles at Stanford Futures, and in the 100/200 back and 200 fly earlier in the summer.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 17:24.01

1000 free – 10:25.32

500 free – 4:59.11

200 free – 1:52.05

