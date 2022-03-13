Sarah Sjostrom Will Not Swim the 100 Fly at World Champs This Year

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with world record holder Sarah Sjostrom while she was at the arena photoshoot in Marseille, France. The 14x World champion spoke about a recent 2-week training camp, being with arena for over a decade, and choosing to skip the 100 fly individually at this year’s world championships.
For the World Champs in Budapest, Sjostrom told SwimSwam that instead, she’ll focus on the 50 fly, 50 free, and 100 free. Sjostrom is the World Record holder in the 100 fly, and at her peak was untouchable in the event. She has an Olympic gold medal and 4 long course World Championship gold medals in the event.
2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Fly
MacNeil
55.59
|2
|Zhang
Yufei
|CHN
|55.62
|09/29
|3
|Torri
Huske
|USA
|55.66
|06/14
|4
|Emma
McKeon
|AUS
|55.72
|07/25
|5
|Marie
Wattel
|FRA
|56.16
|07/24
|6
|Sarah
Sjostrom
|SWE
|56.18
|07/24
|7
|Claire
Curzan
|USA
|56.20
|04/10
|8
|Louise
Hansson
|SWE
|56.22
|07/25
|9
|Kate
Douglass
|USA
|56.56
|06/14
|9
|Kelsi
Dahlia
|USA
|56.56
|06/13
Coleman, did you interview Dressel while in Chicago?
If yes, when is it going to be uploaded?
Yes. Soon👀 can’t say when for sure though, Mel will be posting it
Haven’t watched the video and simply confused by this sentence contradicting the title (as well as the paragraph before this sentence)
“For the World Champs in Budapest, Sjostrom told SwimSwam that instead, she’ll focus on the 50 fly, 50 free, and 100 fly.”
Assume it means 100 free instead of 100 fly?
yes – thank you. error fixed.
50 fly, 50 free, 100 free will be Sarah’s focus events at world champs
Her 100 fly in medley relays would be useful
They’ve got a Hansson for that.
She mentions in the interview that she will still be training for the 100 fly in preparation for the medley relay
200 Free is what she should swim