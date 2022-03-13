Sarah Sjostrom Will Not Swim the 100 Fly at World Champs This Year

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with world record holder Sarah Sjostrom while she was at the arena photoshoot in Marseille, France. The 14x World champion spoke about a recent 2-week training camp, being with arena for over a decade, and choosing to skip the 100 fly individually at this year’s world championships.

For the World Champs in Budapest, Sjostrom told SwimSwam that instead, she’ll focus on the 50 fly, 50 free, and 100 free. Sjostrom is the World Record holder in the 100 fly, and at her peak was untouchable in the event. She has an Olympic gold medal and 4 long course World Championship gold medals in the event.

2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Fly Maggie CAN

MacNeil 2 Zhang

Yufei CHN 55.62 3 Torri

Huske USA 55.66 4 Emma

McKeon AUS 55.72 5 Marie

Wattel FRA 56.16 6 Sarah

Sjostrom SWE 56.18 7 Claire

Curzan USA 56.20 8 Louise

Hansson SWE 56.22 9 Kate

Douglass USA 56.56 9 Kelsi

Dahlia USA 56.56 View Top 41»

Sjostrom finished 7th at the Olympics in the 100 fly after breaking her elbow earlier in the year . She said last year that her freestyle came along faster than her fly because of the muscle atrophy caused by the injury – she felt more imbalance in the butterfly races than in the freestyle races. That was supported by the fact that she still took silver in the 50 free in 24.07.

Sjostrom’s potential international schedule includes the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest from June 18-25, the European Aquatics Championships in Rome from August 11-2022, and the World Short Course Swimming Championships that are currently scheduled from December 17-22 in Kazan, Russia.

