Sarah Sjostrom Will Not Swim the 100 Fly at World Champs This Year

We sat down with world record holder Sarah Sjostrom while she was at the arena photoshoot in Marseille, France. The 14x World champion spoke about a recent 2-week training camp, being with arena for over a decade, and choosing to skip the 100 fly individually at this year’s world championships.

For the World Champs in Budapest, Sjostrom told SwimSwam that instead, she’ll focus on the 50 fly, 50 free, and 100 free. Sjostrom is the World Record holder in the 100 fly, and at her peak was untouchable in the event. She has an Olympic gold medal and 4 long course World Championship gold medals in the event.

She hasn’t been sub-56 seconds in the event since the 2017 World Championships, though, and with four other women going 55s in 2021 (Maggie MacNeil, Zhang Yufei, Torri Huske, and Emma McKeon), that is becoming the new standard for global medals.

2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Fly

MaggieCAN
MacNeil
07/25
55.59
2Zhang
Yufei		CHN55.6209/29
3Torri
Huske		USA55.6606/14
4Emma
McKeon		AUS55.7207/25
5Marie
Wattel		FRA56.1607/24
6Sarah
Sjostrom		SWE56.1807/24
7Claire
Curzan		USA56.2004/10
8Louise
Hansson		SWE56.2207/25
9Kate
Douglass		USA56.5606/14
9Kelsi
Dahlia		USA56.5606/13
View Top 41»
Sjostrom finished 7th at the Olympics in the 100 fly after breaking her elbow earlier in the year. She said last year that her freestyle came along faster than her fly because of the muscle atrophy caused by the injury – she felt more imbalance in the butterfly races than in the freestyle races. That was supported by the fact that she still took silver in the 50 free in 24.07.
Sjostrom’s potential international schedule includes the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest from June 18-25, the European Aquatics Championships in Rome from August 11-2022, and the World Short Course Swimming Championships that are currently scheduled from December 17-22 in Kazan, Russia.

8
Grimes/Mcintosh combo is the future
40 minutes ago

Coleman, did you interview Dressel while in Chicago?
If yes, when is it going to be uploaded?

Coleman Hodges
Reply to  Grimes/Mcintosh combo is the future
1 minute ago

Yes. Soon👀 can’t say when for sure though, Mel will be posting it

Spectatorn
53 minutes ago

Haven’t watched the video and simply confused by this sentence contradicting the title (as well as the paragraph before this sentence)

“For the World Champs in Budapest, Sjostrom told SwimSwam that instead, she’ll focus on the 50 fly, 50 free, and 100 fly.”

Assume it means 100 free instead of 100 fly?

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Spectatorn
44 minutes ago

yes – thank you. error fixed.

50 fly, 50 free, 100 free will be Sarah’s focus events at world champs

PhillyMark
Reply to  Spectatorn
34 minutes ago

Her 100 fly in medley relays would be useful

Steve Nolan
Reply to  PhillyMark
30 minutes ago

They’ve got a Hansson for that.

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  PhillyMark
1 minute ago

She mentions in the interview that she will still be training for the 100 fly in preparation for the medley relay

Hswimmer
1 hour ago

200 Free is what she should swim

