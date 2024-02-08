Sarah Sjöström reveals that she will NOT swim the 100 free at Paris 2024 Olympics

Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom, the reigning World Record holder in the 100 meter freestyle, has decided that she will not swim the event individually at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Despite holding the fastest time in history at 51.71, which she swam while leading off the 4×100 free relay at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, the individual gold medal has eluded her for the past five world championships and two Olympic Games.
Sjostrom earned silver at the 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2022 World Championships, and bronze in 2019. In 2023, she opted not to swim the event individually, instead leading off the 4×100 relay in a time of 52.24, a time that would have earned silver only behind Mollie O’Callaghan’s 52.16. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sjostrom earned bronze (52.99) behind Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak’s tie for gold, while at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she missed the podium by 0.16 seconds, ultimately finishing in 5th (52.68).
Sjostrom told Dagens Nyheter, a daily newspaper in Sweden, that while she will be swimming the 100 free at Doha, it is not because she is chasing gold. When asked to elaborate, she clarified that although she thought “it would have been so cool to get a gold there too” she ultimately decided to swim it because she believed that it would “be good to have a race there.” Additionally, she would not have any other races on the first day of competition since the Swedish women have already qualified their 4×100 freestyle relay for the Olympics during last year’s Fukuoka Championships.
As for her decision to skip the event at Paris, Sjostrom explained that she believes her door for the 100 free has closed. She said that she is “happy with everything [she] has done in the 100 free, from the world record to all the silver medals.” She feels similarly for the 100 fly and 200 free, which is why she no longer competes in those events either. Now, Sjostrom has her eyes set on Olympic Gold in the 50 free because she has always “wanted to go all in on the 50 distances,” and believes that her best shot at accomplishing this feat requires being fresh when the time comes.
Although Sjostrom will not be competing the event individually, she will still have the opportunity to log an official time in the 100 free at Paris if she leads off the 4×100 free relay.
This article just ruined my week
The fastest race in history? I noted the World Aquatics all-time list begs to differ: there the fastest race of all time is:
Women 100 Freestyle
1 40.08 2147 DILLON Leah K 2009 CLB Yes Tornadoes Invitational Swim Meet 2023 Kingston JAM 11/06/2023 S
2 51.71 1020 SJOESTROEM Sarah 1993 SWE No 17th FINA World Championships 2017 Budapest HUN 23/07/2017 RS
3 51.96 985 MCKEON Emma 1994 AUS No Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Tokyo JPN 30/07/2021
4 52.02 982 HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette 1997 HKG No World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 Berlin GER 08/10/2023
😉
that has nothing on the w200 free wr
1 1:18.12 3024 LAWSON Kai 2013 CLB Yes Tornadoes Invitational Swim Meet 2023 Kingston JAM 10/06/2023
Leah Dillon is a 14 yo (born in 2009) and her fastest 100 is around 1:16.94.
Obviously there was an error in the timing system and the meet officials didn’t catch &/or correct it. The time is the “100” split in her 200 Free at the listed meet in June (2023) in Jamaica. By her final 200 time of 3:12.79, it (the 40.08) was clearly her first 50 split. If they were doing flyovers, the previous swimmer may have taken too long and triggered an early 1st split.
Someone needs to clean up World Aquatics stats … a 40 is 6-7 seconds faster than the men’s world record!
I hope she goes a surprise time in the 100free in Doha and she changes her mind.
Most of us who saw her go 52.24 disagree that the door has closed in that event
I mean I get it, but idk, her only swimming one individual event is a bummer.
Glad she’s going all in on 50 free.
It worked for her in Fukuoka.
She deserves to have sprint gold medal.