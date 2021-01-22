Sarah Holstein Commits to Division I Necomers Merrimack College for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah Holstein out of Ashburn, VA has verbally committed to swim for Merrimack College in North Andover, MA, just north of Boston. She does her club swimming for SNOW Swimming, one of the many successful clubs in the Potomac Valley area.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Merrimack College! Go Warriors!

Holstein is a three-time participant in the Class 5A (large schools) Virginia High School Region C Championships. At the most recent edition, she represented Briar Woods High School in the 200 and 500 free, finishing in 15th and 10th respectively. Her times of 2:08 and 5:39 were just off her personal bests from early 2019.

The current high school senior has competed recently for SNOW, swimming in the PV Meet of Champions in mid-December, although the level of her performances were impacted by the months-long break that COVID-19 forced upon the swimming community back in March.

Holstein’s results at her end of season invite in 2019 were much more successful. She smashed her lifetime bests in the 50 and 200 free by half a second and five seconds respectively. She also hit personal bests in the 100 back by two seconds and 100 fly by half a second.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 27.90

100 Free- 1:00.10

200 Free- 2:07.88

500 Free- 5:31.56

Merrimack College began the transition to switch from a Division 2 school to a Division 1 mid-major school in the fall of 2018. Previously, they were in the Northeast-10 Conference but began competing in the Northeast Conference during the 2019-2020 season. At the 2020 Northeast Conference Championships in East Meadow, NY, the Warriors finished 9th out of 9 teams. They joined St.Francis, Long Island University, Sacred Heart, Bryant, and Central Connecticut State in that February conference meet.

Although Holstein would currently finish outside of scoring in her primary events, she would fill spots in the upperclassmen-heavy mid-distance group upon her arrival on campus. She would be the 2nd fastest in the 500 and 7th fastest in the 200.

Holstein joins Emma Hefty and Carly Caswell in the Warriors Class of 2025. She will also have a great training partner in Jenna Durgin, a current freshman with a 1:58 and a 5:29 in the 200 and 500, respectively.

