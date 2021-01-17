Ryan Murphy Explains Managing Ups and Downs During ISL, Pro SwimsR(Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 56.59

Ryan Murphy really amped up his stroke rate coming off the turn, charging by Shaine Casas on the second 50 in 27.59 to win the men’s 100 back in 53.55, launching him to eighth in the world this season (and second among Americans following Justin Ress‘ 53.37 in Richmond).

Post-race, Murphy said: “I’m the most bought into my training plan as long as I’ve been at Cal,” which is a scary proposition for the rest of the world.

To try and contextualize Murphy’s time, he went 53.46 in January of 2016 prior to winning gold and setting the world record in Rio.

Casas, who held the slight lead at the 50 in 25.75, took a few one-hundredths off his morning swim for a new season-best in 54.32, good for third-fastest American this season.