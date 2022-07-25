Ryan Mallette on Being Named Head Coach of the High Performance Center in Ontario

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

In a virtual press conference prior to the Commonwealth Games, recently hired High Performance Centre-Ontario head coach Ryan Mallette discussed his new job, Canada’s performance at the World Championships, and choosing event lineups.

You can watch the full video here:

Mallette had been serving as the interim head coach of the High Performance Centre in Ontario, Canada since March 2022, when longtime head coach Ben Titley left the program after his contract wasn’t renewed. Mallette was recently named the official head coach of the HPC-Ontari last week.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to be the Head Coach of the High Performance Centre – Ontario,” Mallette said, according to Swimming Canada.

“HPC-Ontario has been one of the best swimming programs in the world for the last several years – if not the best. I’m looking forward to helping carry that forward into Paris 2024.”

The High Performance Center is home to many of Canada’s top World Championship medalist swimmers such as 15-year-old teenage phenom Summer McIntosh, veteran backstroker Kylie Masse, as well as sprint stars Penny Oleksiak, and Josh Liendo.

Prior to being named interim head coach this year, Mallette served as a HPC-Ontario assistant coach since 2019. Before that, he served as the head coach of the High Performance Center in Victoria, British Columbia.

The Commonwealth Games are set to begin on July 29, 2022, in Birmingham, England.