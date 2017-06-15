Ryan Lochte Posts First Picture With Son Caiden

After announcing the birth of his son on June 8th, Ryan Lochte has now posted the first picture with his newborn, along with his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid.

The baby, named Caiden Zane Lochte, was born at 5:46 AM on June 8th, weighing it at 7 lbs 14 oz and 22 inches.

Lochte first announced in December that he was going to be a father.

The Rio gas station incident has left Lochte on suspension until June 30th, making him ineligible to compete at the upcoming U.S. World Trials. Despite his absence at Trials and by virtue the World Championships, we could easily see him back in competition later in the summer, say at the U.S. Open in early August.

Since Rio his lone competition has been Masters Nationals at the end of April, where he picked up four individual wins in the 100/200 IM and 50/100 back.