Michael Phelps Aur Unki Uplabdhiya

Michael Phelps America K Ek Aise Swimmer Hai Jinhone Apni Uplabdhiyo Se Khud Ko Kuch Jane Mane Khladiyo Ki Suchi Me Shamil Kr Liya Hai Phelps Ne Olympic Kul 28 Padak Jeete Hai Jisme 23 Gold Medals Hai
- Michael Phelps Ne Individual Event Me 13 Gold Medal Jeete Hai Individual Event Me 16 Olympic Medal Jeete Hai Phelps Ne 14 Medal Jeet Kr Apne Desh Ka Naam Ucha Kr Liya Hai
- Michael Phelps Ne International Competitions Me 83 Medal Jite Hai Jinme 66 Gold 14 Silver Aur 3 Bronze Medal Hai.
- Michael Phelps Ne 100 M. Butterfly , 200 M. Butterfly Aur 400 M. Personal Medal Me World Record Bnaya Hai.
- Michael Phelps Ko 7 baar World Best Swimmer Ka Khitab Mila Hai Whi America Ke World Best Swimmer Ka Khitab 9 Bar Mila Hai Year 2012 Me Unhe Fina Swimmer Of The Year Ka Khitab Bhi Mila Hai
- Michael Phelps Ka Janam 30 June 1985 Me Hua Tha Vo 31 Saal Ke Hai Unka Janam Baltymor, Meriland Me Hua Tha
- Michael Ka Ye 5th Olympic Hai Is Saal Unhone Apne Desh Ke Del Ka Netritva Kiya Hai
- Phelps Jb 7 Saal Ke The Tb Se Unhone Swimming Kerna Start Kiya Tha Unhe Iske Liye Apni Sister Se Prerna Mili
- Jb Phelps 11 Saal Ke The Usi Wqt Se Unhe Coach Bob Boman Ne Swimming Ki Training Di Coach Ka Kehna Hai Ki Phepls Ek Ekantpriya Khiladi Hai
- Phelps Aur Past Miss California Nicole Johnson Live In Reelection Me Hai Aur Unka Ek 3 Month Ka Beta Bhi Hai Yeh Yugal Joda Jaldi He Sadi Bhi Kerne Wala Hai
- Jb Michael Phelps 19 Saal Ke The Tb Unko Beer Pee Kr Gadi Chalane Ke Jurm Me Arrest Kiya Gya Tha Unko 18 Months Sudhar Ghar Bhja Gya Tha Aur Jurmana Bhi Lgaya Gya Tha.
