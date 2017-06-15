Jessica Steiger sets a new German record, 200 m breaststroke

German National Championships and World Championships Trials

The 129th German National Championships kicked off today in Berlin. The championships are also the qualification competition for the World Championships in Hungary in July.

The athletes must reach nomination standards in prelims and finals and only Olympic events are relevant for the World Championships (without the newly added events for the 2020 Olympic Games).

German head coach Henning Lambertz said that he expects only a few participants because the German nomination standards are really tough. The German Swimming Federation gives an extra chance to youngsters, born 1995 or later, with special qualifying times.

Only one swimmer were able to crack the nomination time today during the prelims session: Poul Zellmann swam a life time best in the 400 m freestyle in 3:47,68. Poul hits with his result the required nomination time for swimmers born 1995 or later – the qualifying standard for the men’s 400m free was required only in prelims.

The highlight in finals came from 25-year old Jessica Steiger who bettered the 10 years old German record in the 200 m breaststroke to 2:25,00. Steiger said at the opening press conference that she will attack the German record. Jessica Steiger‘s mother is Sandra Dahlmann, who participated in swimming at the 1984 Olympic Games.

Women’s 400m freestyle, final

German National Record 04 :05 ,84 Anke Möhring SC Magdeburg

Qualification time – open: Prelims 4:04,36

Qualification time U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims 4:10,57

(Times must be reached in prelims)

Sarah Köhler finished with the fastest time in the heats in 4:10,24, not under nomination standard and the 2016 Olympic finalist in the 800m freestyle is the old and new German champion with a time of 4:08,30.

15-year old Isabel Gose showed a monster swim, she finished third in 4:10,00, a new personal best time. She is qualified for the 2017 Junior World Championships and is one of Germany’s most talented youngsters.

Results:

1. Sarah Köhler 1994 SG Frankfurt 0.73 04:08,30 Deutsche Meisterin 2017 00:28,66 00:59,36 01:30,62 02:02,29 02:33,89 03:05,68 03:37,59 04:08,30

2. Johanna Friedrich 1995 SC Magdeburg 0.68 04:09,36 00:28,95 01:00,02 01:31,72 02:03,57 02:35,62 03:07,44 03:38,79 04:09,36

3. Isabel Marie Gose 2002 Potsdamer SV 0.78 04:10,00 00:28,90 00:59,96 01:31,73 02:03,78 02:35,94 03:08,12 03:40,02 04:10,00

4. Lil Zyprian 1998 SV Nikar Heidelberg 0.70 04:16,52 00:29,36 01:01,41 01:33,99 02:07,00 02:39,64 03:12,57 03:45,27 04:16,5

5. Jeannette Spiwoks 1998 SG Essen 0.82 04:16,89 00:30,38 01:02,28 01:34,72 02:07,21 02:39,59 03:12,52 03:45,02 04:16,89

6. Rosalie Käthner 1997 SC Wasserfreunde Fulda 0.79 04:19,55 00:29,81 01:01,48 01:34,47 02:07,34 02:40,22 03:13,24 03:46,54 04:19,55

7. Patricia-Lucia Wartenberg 1996 W98 Hannover 0.75 04:24,99 00:30,07 01:02,89 01:35,86 02:09,76 02:43,40 03:17,74 03:51,66 04:24,99

8. Luisa Winkler 1998 SSG Saar Max Ritter 0.79 04:30,25 00:31,25 01:04,53 01:38,50 02:12,70 02:47,00 03:21,43 03:56,04 04:30,2

Men’s 400m freestyle, final

German National Record 03:40,07 Paul Biedermann SV Halle/Saale (also World record and European record)

Qualification time – open: Prelims 3:45,43

Qualification time U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims 3:48,15

(Times must be reached in prelims)

Poul Zellmann is the first German swimmer who made it into the 2017 World Championships team with his prelims performance in the 400m freestyle in a time of 3:47,68. Zellmann improved his personal best time again in the final to 3:47,49, that is the 14th place in the current world ranking.

1. Poul Zellmann 1995 SG Essen 0.76 03:47,49 Deutscher Meister 2017 00:26,52 00:55,11 01:24,12 01:53,20 02:22,15 02:51,08 03:19,85 03:47,49

2. Clemens Rapp 1989 Neckarsulmer Sport-Union 0.77 03:48,31 00:26,73 00:55,51 01:24,43 01:53,76 02:22,83 02:52,23 03:21,05 03:48,31

3. Henning Mühlleitner 1997 SV Schwäbisch Gmünd 0.71 03:50,93 00:27,00 00:55,67 01:24,76 01:54,37 02:23,70 02:53,24 03:22,70 03:50,93

4. Fynn Minuth 1997 SG Bayer 0.77 03:52,53 00:26,86 00:55,76 01:25,03 01:54,65 02:24,22 02:53,73 03:23,58 03:52,53

5. Max Nowosad 1995 SG Stadtwerke München 0.68 03:53,53 00:26,88 00:55,82 01:25,30 01:54,68 02:24,24 02:54,58 03:24,37 03:53,53

6. Daniel Kober 1997 SSG Saar Max Ritter 0.70 03:54,15 00:27,35 00:56,62 01:26,56 01:56,35 02:26,26 02:56,17 03:25,79 03:54,15

7. Moritz Brandt 1998 SG Essen 0.65 03:56,64 00:26,97 00:55,78 01:24,92 01:54,79 02:24,79 02:55,18 03:26,16 03:56,64

8. Jannik Höntsch 1998 SV Halle / Saale 0.74 04:01,86 00:27,40 00:56,67 01:27,09 01:57,90 02:28,91 02:59,96 03:31,37 04:01,86

Women’s 200m breaststroke, final

German National Record 02:25,33 Birte Steven AM TV-FTV Hamburg

Qualification times – open: Prelims/Finals 2:26,58/2:22,87

Qualification times U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims/Finals 2:25,91/2:25,18

No breaststroke swimmer could have make it under the norm in the morning heats. The nomination standard in the women’s 200m breaststroke is very tough, 2,5 seconds under the German record.

And then there she comes: Jessica Steiger, knowing she can’t dip under the qualifying standard but she improved the German record to 2:25,00.

Results:

5 1. Jessica Steiger VFL Gladbeck 1921 2:25.00 33.07 | 1:09.92 | 1:47.18 | 2:25.00 4 2. Vanessa Grimberg SV Region Stuttgart 2:27.18 33.42 | 1:10.50 | 1:48.53 | 2:27.18 7 3. Michelle Lambert SG Essen 2:29.84 33.86 | 1:11.67 | 1:50.35 | 2:29.84 3 4. Anna Kroniger SV Blau-Weiß Bochum 2:31.54 34.34 | 1:12.98 | 1:52.23 | 2:31.54 6 5. Franziska Weidner SG Mittelfranken 2:31.82 34.13 | 1:11.73 | 1:51.63 | 2:31.82 2 6. Helena Zink SG Gotha-Arnstadt (G) 2:33.33 34.42 | 1:13.59 | 1:53.55 | 2:33.33 8 7. Phillis Michelle Range TWG 1861 Göttingen 2:33.43 34.56 | 1:13.43 | 1:53.29 | 2:33.43 1 8. Noa Hörster SG Essen 2:34.11

Men’s 100m breaststroke, final

German National Record 00:59,15 Hendrik Feldwehr SG Essen

Qualification times – open: Prelims/Finals 1:00,26/0:59,45

Qualification times U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims/Finals 1:00,35/1:00,05

Also a life time best came from Fabian Schwingenschlögel, a German student-athlete at the University of Missouri (USA), in the morning heats where Fabian finished in 1:00,04. In the upcoming final, he must again swim a personal best time to make it into the German roster for Budapest: 59,45 are the goal.

But it was Christian vom Lehn who took the win in 59,47, 0,40 seconds under his previous personal best time. Vom Lehn is 25 years old and is also very fast in the 200 m breaststroke. With his performance in the 100 m , he is the first choice for the medley relay.

Results:

5 1. Christian vom Lehn SG Bayer 59.47 27.99 | 59.47 4 2. Fabian Schwingenschlögl 1.FCN Schwimmen 1:00.47 28.48 | 1:00.47 3 3. Marco Koch DSW 1912 Darmstadt 1:00.56 28.88 | 1:00.56 2 4. Max Pilger SG Essen 1:00.85 28.61 | 1:00.85 6 5. Wassili Kuhn Potsdamer SV 1:01.55 29.61 | 1:01.55 7 6. Klemens Degenhardt SV Würzburg 05 1:02.53 29.62 | 1:02.53 8 7. Ruben Reck W98 Hannover 1:02.94 29.49 | 1:02.94 1 8. Philipp Brandt W98 Hannover 1:03.21 29.29 | 1:03.21

Women’s 400m IM, final

German National Record 04:36,10 Petra Schneider SC Karl-Marx-Stadt

Qualification time – open: Prelims 4:36,54

Qualification time U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims 4:43,06

(Times must be reached in prelims)

Youngster Julia Mrozinski set the fastest time during prelims in 4:47,23, but wasn’t fast enough to stay under the U23 qualification standard. But the young lady will start at the Junior World Championships.

She was 3,5 seconds faster in the final and is the new German Champion. Julia is 17 years old and a very versatile swimmer.

Results:

1. Julia Mrozinski SGS Hamburg 4:43.82 28.93 | 1:03.42 | 1:41.97 | 2:18.04 | 2:59.38 | 3:40.77 | 4:14.24 | 4:43.82 3 2. Juliane Reinhold SSG Leipzig 4:43.96 29.71 | 1:04.24 | 1:41.45 | 2:17.89 | 2:59.49 | 3:40.73 | 4:12.70 | 4:43.96 5 3. Kathrin Demler SG Essen 4:46.36 30.34 | 1:04.69 | 1:41.98 | 2:18.35 | 2:58.74 | 3:41.18 | 4:14.73 | 4:46.36 6 4. Martina van Berkel SV Nikar Heidelberg 4:46.43 29.86 | 1:03.45 | 1:40.39 | 2:16.39 | 3:00.18 | 3:43.76 | 4:16.32 | 4:46.43 2 5. Maya Tobehn Berliner TSC 4:48.97 29.42 | 1:04.12 | 1:42.56 | 2:18.66 | 3:01.64 | 3:44.55 | 4:17.72 | 4:48.97 8 6. Antonia Haupt SG Berliner Wasserratten 4:52.68 29.95 | 1:05.21 | 1:43.78 | 2:21.42 | 3:04.36 | 3:47.30 | 4:20.90 | 4:52.68 1 7. Alina Hennl SV Würzburg 05 4:56.24 30.34 | 1:05.40 | 1:45.74 | 2:24.65 | 3:07.39 | 3:50.22 | 4:24.33 | 4:56.24 7 8. Josephine Tesch Berliner TSC 4:24.85 30.81 | 1:06.94 | 1:45.42 | 2:22.23 | 3:06.97 | 3:51.41 | 4:24.85

Men’s 100m backstroke, finals

German National Record 00:52,27 Helge Meeuw SG Frankfurt

Qualification times – open: Prelims/Finals 0:53,99/0:53,34

Qualification times U23 (Born 1995 or later): Prelims/Finals 0:54,06/0:53,79

2016 Olympic finalist in the 100m backstroke, Jan-Philip Glania, has a training deficit because of an injury and wasn’t able to reach the required time. So tonight, it is only a race to defend the title, he won 2016.

But the gold medal goes to Marek Ulrich who touched first in a new personal best time of 54,27.

Results:

5 1. Marek Ulrich SV Halle / Saale 54.27 26.29 | 54.27 4 2. Jan-Philip Glania SG Frankfurt 54.36 26.41 | 54.36 3 3. Christian Diener Potsdamer SV 54.96 26.36 | 54.96 6 4. Ole Braunschweig SG Neukölln Berlin 55.01 26.66 | 55.01 2 5. Andreas Wiesner SG Stadtwerke München 55.30 26.95 | 55.30 7 6. Alexander Görzen TuS Wagenfeld 55.80 26.67 | 55.80 1 7. Carl Louis Schwarz Potsdamer SV 55.81 26.92 | 55.81 8 8. Felix Wolf Potsdamer SV 56.76

Women’s 50m butterfly, final

German National Record: 00:26, 02 Dorothea Brandt SG Essen

(not possible to qualify for World Championships)

Aliena Schmidtke was very close to Dorothea Brandt’s German record with her time of 26,07 in prelims. And the former student at the Ohio State University sets her first German record in 26,00 in tonight’s final and wins the gold medal.

15-year old Maya Tobehn touched third in a new age group record, in 26,74.

Results:

4 1. Aliena Schmidtke SC Magdeburg 26.00 3 2. Anna Dietterle Wasserfreunde Spandau 04 26.17 6 3. Maya Tobehn Berliner TSC 26.74 5 4. Jessica Steiger VFL Gladbeck 1921 26.90 2 5. Lisa Höpink SG Essen 27.37 7 6. Olivia Wrobel SG Neukölln Berlin 27.39 8 7. Angelina Köhler W98 Hannover 27.55 1 8. Karolin Kuhlmann SC Steinhagen-Amshausen 27.75

Men’s 50m butterfly, final

German National Record 00:23,02 Steffen Deibler Hamburger SV

(not possible to qualify for World Championships)

David Thomasberger took the win in 23,81 that is a huge improvement for him, his former personal best time were 24,59.

Luca Nik Ambruster improved the age group record of the 16-year old to 24,06 and betterd his own record. He also will represent Germany at the 2017 Junior World Championships.

Results: