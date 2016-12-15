Twelve-time Olympic medallist Ryan Lochte is going to be a father according to an Instagram post that he uploaded earlier today.

In the post Lochte said “My Christmas gift came early this year, can’t wait for next year! Best news I’ve ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017.”

The big news for Lochte comes shortly after he announced his engagement to then girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid in early October.

Following the gas station scandal in Rio that resulted in a 10-month suspension handed to him by USA Swimming, Lochte said that she stayed by his side, and following that he knew that he wanted to marry her.

The timeline of Lochte’s gas station incident, engagement, and announcement that he’s going to be a father follows the same storyline as Michael Phelps’ family situation. In 2014, Phelps was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Shortly thereafter, Phelps checked in to a rehabilitation facility, announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Nicole Johnson, and then announced that the couple was expecting a child.

After the Olympics, where Lochte won a gold medal at the Olympics as part of the American 800 free relay. He also appeared on the celeb-reality show Dancing with the Stars, where he and partner Cheryl Burke made it to week 8 before being eliminated.