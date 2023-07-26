Rutgers Hires 2013 US Nationals 50 Breast Champion Kevin Steel As New Assistant Coach

Rutgers University has announced the addition of Kevin Steel to their staff for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Head Coach Jon Maccoll spoke of the addition saying, “I feel blessed to have someone of Kevin’s coaching pedigree believe in what we are doing here at Rutgers. He’s a Jersey guy coming home from coaching at the University of Virginia and a former swimmer at the University of Arizona. I believe Kevin will have an immediate and positive impact on our women here at Rutgers.”

Steel comes to Rutgers after most recently spending time at the University of Virginia. There he was a volunteer assistant. The Virginia women captured the ACC title and went on to win their third NCAA team title in a row.

Prior to Virginia, Steel spent time at Divison III swimming powerhouse Kenyon College. At Kenyon, Steel worked as both a volunteer assistant swim coach as well as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. In 2022, the Kenyon women captured the Divison III NCAA team title.

Steel graduated from Arizona in 2014 with a degree in biochemistry. Steel was a member of the swimming program during his time with the Wildcats.

During his time as an athlete at Arizona, Steel was highlighted by an NCAA runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke in 2013, during his junior season. During the summer of 2013, Steel won the US National title in the 50 breaststroke, qualifying him to represent the US at 2013 Worlds where he ultimately finished 12th in the event during semifinals.

Steel swam at both the 2012 and 2016 US Olympic Trials. He finished 40th in the 100 breast in 2012 and 80th in the event in 2016.

Steel is originally from Morristown, New Jersey, which is about 30 minutes from the Rutgers campus.

The Rutgers women finished ninth out of 12 teams this past season at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. They scored a program-high 468 points and were only seven points behind eighth-place Penn State.

He joins the Rutgers staff that also consists of head swim coach Maccoll, diving coach Natasha Chikina, and assistant swim coach Casmera Wick.