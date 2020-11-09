Robert Glinta Adds 200 Back To Record-Breaking Streak At ISL 2020

2020 International Swimming League – Match 9
- Monday, November 9th: 10AM – 12 noon CET (4AM – 6AM U.S. Eastern, 6PM – 8PM Japan)
- Tuesday, November 10th: 10AM – 12 noon CET (4AM – 6AM U.S. Eastern, 6PM – 8PM Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: Energy Standard/Iron/Tokyo Frog Kings/Toronto Titans
Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta has set another National Record during ISL Match #9, this time in the 200m backstroke. Glinta downed the 50 and 100m backstroke records at his last match, which was his first competition back since recovering from COVID-19.
The 23-year-old Iron swimmer posted a time of 1:51.87, a considerable drop from the 1:53.38 he posted in this event during Match #7. His personal best time and previous record mark in this event stood at 1:51.92 from 2016.
Glinta, the former World Junior Record holder in the LCM 100m backstroke (54.30), now holds the 50 (23.12), 100 (49.87), and 200 backstroke National records for Romania.
Here’s a comparison of his old and new record marks:
|Old Record (1:51.92)
|New Record (1:51.87)
|50m
|25.96
|26.50
|100m
|28.48 (54.44)
|28.40 (54.90)
|150m
|28.85 (1:23.29)
|28.68 (1:23.58)
|200m
|28.63 (1:51.92)
|28.29 (1:51.87)
Glinta said, during an appearance on the Swim Swam Podcast, that after his 2 week isolation period he had 8 days to prepare for Match #7.
He explained that prior to arriving to the ISL bubble, he got in a “really solid block of training”. He added that 2 weeks out of the water “put him out of shape” a little bit – joking that “you saw that in my 200”.
However, Glinta seems to have fully shaken off his Covid-setback now with this personal best today.