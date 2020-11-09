Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Robert Glinta Adds 200 Back To Record-Breaking Streak At ISL 2020

2020 International Swimming League – Match 9

Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta has set another National Record during ISL Match #9, this time in the 200m backstroke. Glinta downed the 50 and 100m backstroke records at his last match, which was his first competition back since recovering from COVID-19.

The 23-year-old Iron swimmer posted a time of 1:51.87, a considerable drop from the 1:53.38 he posted in this event during Match #7. His personal best time and previous record mark in this event stood at 1:51.92 from 2016.

Glinta, the former World Junior Record holder in the LCM 100m backstroke (54.30), now holds the 50 (23.12), 100 (49.87), and 200 backstroke National records for Romania.

Here’s a comparison of his old and new record marks:

Old Record (1:51.92) New Record (1:51.87)
50m 25.96 26.50
100m 28.48 (54.44) 28.40 (54.90)
150m 28.85 (1:23.29) 28.68 (1:23.58)
200m 28.63 (1:51.92) 28.29 (1:51.87)

Glinta said, during an appearance on the Swim Swam Podcast, that after his 2 week isolation period he had 8 days to prepare for Match #7.

He explained that prior to arriving to the ISL bubble, he got in a “really solid block of training”. He added that 2 weeks out of the water “put him out of shape” a little bit – joking that “you saw that in my 200”.

However, Glinta seems to have fully shaken off his Covid-setback now with this personal best today.

