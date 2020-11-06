Robert Glinta Downs 50, 100 Back Romanian Records In First Match Post-COVID-19

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #7, DAY 2

Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta set a pair of National Records during the ISL’s seventh match, his first appearance of the season after contracting COVID-19.

Glinta, who competes for Iron, clocked 23.12 in the men’s 50 backstroke on day one, improving on his previous Romanian Record of 23.19 set at the 2017 European SC Championships.

On day two, the 23-year-old followed up by hitting a 49.87 in the 100 back, taking out his old mark of 49.98 set at the 2018 SC World Championships. On the first day of competition, the Pitesti native had gone 50.49 for the 100 back leading off Iron’s medley relay (that was ultimately disqualified).

Glinta was the runner-up in both events, with Toronto Titan Shane Ryan winning the 50 back (22.86) and Energy Standard swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov (49.42) claiming the 100 back.

Glinta, who spent the 2017-18 season swimming collegiately in the NCAA at USC, also swam the 200 back in his first match back, touching in 1:53.48 to place seventh. His personal best time stands at 1:51.92 from 2016.

Glinta spoke about his experience coming back from the coronavirus and his performances post-match.