Freya Anderson Cracks Own British Record In 200 Free

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8

19-year-old Freya Anderson threw down a new British National Record in the women’s 200 freestyle during the ISL’s eighth match in Budapest, winning the event in a time of 1:52.60.

Anderson’s swim lowers her previous mark of 1:52.77, set at the 2019 European Short Course Championships where she was the gold medalist. Prior to that swim, she had set the record two weeks earlier in 1:53.33, which knocked off the 2009 mark of 1:53.79 from Fran Halsall.

In her first appearance of the season in Match 5, Anderson clocked 1:54.66 to place second.

The London Roar swimmer moves up two spots in the historical rankings to sit 16th-fastest all-time.

The native of Birkenhead, England has become known for her ability to come home incredibly strong in the 100 and 200 free. This was on full display earlier in the session, when she moved up from sixth at the 50 to win the 100, and she did so once again here, though not as dramatically as she did when setting the old record.

Split Comparison, British Records

Anderson, 2019 Euros Anderson, 2020 ISL Match 8 27.02 27.05 29.24 (56.26) 28.97 (56.02) 29.20 (1:25.46) 28.47 (1:24.49) 27.31 (1:52.77) 28.11 (1:52.60)

At those 2019 Euros in Glasgow, Anderson turned in sixth at the 150 before charging home in 27.31 to win the title. Here in Budapest, she sat back in third before running down Allison Schmitt and early leader Erika Brown, both of the Cali Condors.

In addition to her wins in the 100 and 200 free here in Match 8, Anderson has been a star for the London Roar since making her debut in Match 5, proving to be a reliable 51-second relay swimmer while also putting up points in the 50 free.