Rio’s Legacy Plans In Doubt as Olympic Aquatics Stadium Left To Rot

Although the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro were pitched as one of sustainability, the lingering images from a Games now 6 months removed can only be described as disturbing. What once held images of American Michael Phelps clinching his 23rd Olympic gold medal and Australian Kyle Chalmers shocking a loaded men’s 100m freestyle field is now left in shambles, as Rio’s Olympic Aquatics Centre is now in a dilapidated state.

The stadium hosted both competitive pool swimming and water polo events during the Games, while also displaying Rio’s colorful culture. 27m tall panels displayed Brazilian artist Adriana Varejao’s Celacanto Provoca Marmoto mural surrounding the building, now seen as flapping in the wind of the abandoned structure.

The 15,000-seat capacity stadium was built specifically for the Olympics, with plans to dismantle and repurpose the actual pool. The facility was to be broken down and reconstructed into two smaller aquatics facilities to serve the community after the Olympics wrapped up. However, as the world has witnessed with past Games, the aquatics center now rests empty, decaying and in a state of utter disrepair.

Legacy. Rio Olympic Park has been left to rot. Here's the warm up pool. https://t.co/YW90A4sRo0#copadascopas pic.twitter.com/mbhUSBFoMe — Andrew Downie (@adowniebrazil) February 4, 2017



The aquatic stadium isn’t the only ‘legacy building’ that’s been neglected since the Olympics. We previously reported how Maracanã Stadium, home to the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic opening and closing ceremonies, had already fallen into a state of utter disrepair.