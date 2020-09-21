RFEN National Perf Director Sean Kelly Shares Vision For His New Home

New to his role as National Performance Director for swimming at the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN), veteran British swim coach Sean Kelly recently gave an insightful interview regarding the overall direction for his new home’s aquatic program.

After having coached three Olympic medalists, including Keri-Anne Payne who took silver at the 2008 Games in Beijing, Kelly brings his wealth of experience and knowledge to try to turn around the Spanish swimming program. The program is in a transition of sorts, with veterans Jessica Vall, Mireia Belmonte and others towards the ends of their careers, while there is no immediate wave of emerging talent to take their place.

Kelly addressed this situation, as well as his high-level tactical plan as he spoke to news outlet Marca recently. You can read the article in its entirety here, but below are some key highlights.