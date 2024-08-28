Results Of The Final Day Of 2024 Chinese National Summer Championships

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, August 25th – Wednesday, August 28th

Hefei, China

LCM (50m)

Days 1 & 2 Recap

Day 3 Recap

Results – via Asian media

Nothing too crazy transpired on the final night of action at the 2024 Chinese National Summer Championships.

Without Olympic medalist Zhang Yufei in the water, it was Zhou Xuchi who claimed gold in the women’s 100m butterfly. Zhou hit a time of 59.74 to claim the top spot.

On the men’s side, it was Shen Jiahao who got it done for gold, posting 52.08 as the victor. That ties Lin Lejun as the 9th-fastest 100m butterflier in Chinese history.

Liu Wudi bagged a time of 48.48 to top the men’s 100m free field, registering a new lifetime best en route to topping the podium.

Entering this competition, Liu’s career-quickest rested at the 48.54 notched at this year’s Olympic Trials. Shaving .06 off that result, Liu remains China’s 9th-fastest performer ever.

Additional Winners