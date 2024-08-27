Yang Peiqi & Yu Zidi Battle Across Trio Of Events On Day 3 Of Chinese Summer Nats

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, August 25th – Wednesday, August 28th

Hefei, China

LCM (50m)

Days 1 & 2 Recap

Results – via Asian media

Day 3 of the 2024 Chinese National Summer Championships concluded from Hefei with additional impressive performances put up on both the men’s and women’s sides.

After taking the women’s 200m fly on day 1 in a monster 2:09.86 as well as the women’s 200m IM on day 2 in a time of 2:12.57, 11-year-old Yu Zidi was back in the water contesting a packed schedule of 3 events. Yang Peiqi was also in the same 3 races, giving fans a head-to-head battle across the 200m free, 200m IM and 800m free.

In the 200m free, it was Yang who go to the wall first, hitting 1:58.87 as the champion. Yu was next to the wall in 2:00.61, just off the mark of 2:00.32 she registered at April’s Olympic Trials.

Racing in the 400m IM, Yu logged a result of 4:40.87 to earn runner-up status just .08 behind winner Yang who logged 4:40.79.

Yu’s outing shaved .10 off the 4:40.97 she produced at the Olympic Trials.

Finally, in the women’s 800m free, Yang got the edge once again, turning in a gold medal-worthy 8:38.32. Yu was well behind in 8:52.19, a result just over 6 seconds off her personal best of 8:45.47 from Trials.

As a refresher, Yu, who was born in October 2012, earned the following overall outcomes this past April:

50m free – 26.41

100m free – 56.32

200m free -2:00.32

400m free – 4:10.73

800m free – 8:45.47

1500m free – 16:46.40

100 back – 1:05.06

100m breast – 1:14.41

200m fly – 2:14.04

400m IM – 4:40.97

200m fly – 2:14.04

Additional Day 3 Winners