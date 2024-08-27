Yang Peiqi & Yu Zidi Battle Across Trio Of Events On Day 3 Of Chinese Summer Nats

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, August 25th – Wednesday, August 28th
- Hefei, China
- LCM (50m)
- Days 1 & 2 Recap
- Results – via Asian media
Day 3 of the 2024 Chinese National Summer Championships concluded from Hefei with additional impressive performances put up on both the men’s and women’s sides.
After taking the women’s 200m fly on day 1 in a monster 2:09.86 as well as the women’s 200m IM on day 2 in a time of 2:12.57, 11-year-old Yu Zidi was back in the water contesting a packed schedule of 3 events. Yang Peiqi was also in the same 3 races, giving fans a head-to-head battle across the 200m free, 200m IM and 800m free.
In the 200m free, it was Yang who go to the wall first, hitting 1:58.87 as the champion. Yu was next to the wall in 2:00.61, just off the mark of 2:00.32 she registered at April’s Olympic Trials.
Racing in the 400m IM, Yu logged a result of 4:40.87 to earn runner-up status just .08 behind winner Yang who logged 4:40.79.
Yu’s outing shaved .10 off the 4:40.97 she produced at the Olympic Trials.
Finally, in the women’s 800m free, Yang got the edge once again, turning in a gold medal-worthy 8:38.32. Yu was well behind in 8:52.19, a result just over 6 seconds off her personal best of 8:45.47 from Trials.
As a refresher, Yu, who was born in October 2012, earned the following overall outcomes this past April:
- 50m free – 26.41
- 100m free – 56.32
- 200m free -2:00.32
- 400m free – 4:10.73
- 800m free – 8:45.47
- 1500m free – 16:46.40
- 100 back – 1:05.06
- 100m breast – 1:14.41
- 200m fly – 2:14.04
- 400m IM – 4:40.97
- 200m fly – 2:14.04
Additional Day 3 Winners
- Zhu Leiju clocked a time of 1:09.41 in the women’s 100m breast while Liu Junjie got it done in the men’s race in 1:01.97. Both also won the 200m breast on day 1, with the former hitting 2:24.66 and the latter 2:14.04.
- Ge Pingyang was the first to the wall in the men’s 200m free, posting 1:48.37 as the victor.
- The men’s 400m IM saw Chen Nuo produce an outing of 4:21.34 for gold, doubling up on his 200m IM victory from earlier in the competition.