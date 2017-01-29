Sjöström, Peaty again set meet records at Euro Meet, Luxembourg

2017 EURO MEET

January 27th-29th, 2017

D’Coque Aquatic Center in Luxembourg

LC – 50m

In the morning heats of the third day, Sarah Sjöström set two new meet records and Adam Peaty bettered the record in the 100m breaststroke. Sjöström is incredibly fast at this time of the season and perhaps she will be faster than in the morning in the last day’s finals of the Euro Meet 2017.

The following prize money will be awarded:

Individual prize money (in EURO)

Open class

1st place 300,00€

2nd place 200,00€

3rd place 100,00€

Records

Meet Record 300,00€

European Record 2000,00€

World Record 3000,00€

Women’s 400m freestyle



Katinka Hosszu started again a long evening with many finals with a victory, she won this event in 4:10,00 ahead of Aimee Willmott (GBR) who posted a 4:11,53 and France’s Charlotte Bonnet in 4:14,78.

Men’s 400m freestyle

Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) missed the meet record in this event by less than a second and took the win in 3:49,42. Nick Granger (GBR) touched second in 3:51,76 ahead of Sergii Frolov (UKR) in 3:52,50.

Women’s 100m butterfly

Sarah Sjöström managed to improve the meet record again and was nearly one second faster, she came in with a 57,12 (58,11 in the morning, personal best is a 55,48 WR)) – again a very fast performance for this time of the season. Second-place finisher was Ilaria Bianchi (ITA) in 59,10 followed by another Italian swimmer, Silvia di Pietro in 59,92.

Men’s 100m butterfly

Laszlo Cseh (HUN) set a new meet record in 2016 with a time of 51,40, this year he was about 1 second slower, but he was fast enough to win the event in 52,69. Mehdy Metella (FRA) finished second in 52,78 ahead of Great Britain’s Adam Barrett in 53,33.

Women’s 100m breaststroke

Sarah Vasey finished closed to Ruta Meilutyte’s Euro meet record Ruta set in 2013 in 1:07,26. Vasey took the win in 1:07,32. Molly Renshaw, who won the 200m breaststroke yesterday, came in second in 1:08,07. Italy’s Martina Carraro grabbed the bronze medal in 1:08,13.

Men’s 100m breaststroke

World record holder Adam Peaty set a new meet record earlier today in prelims with a time of 1:00,08 and finished faster in the A final in 58,94. Marco Koch (GER) touched second in 1:00,96 ahead of Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches in 1:01,87.

Peaty said after the medal ceremony that he is working hard on every detail and that is very important for him.

Women’s 100m freestyle

Another meet record was set by Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström in 53,21 (personal best time: 52,67). Ten years ago when she started the first time at the Euro meet, she broke the Swedish junior record in the 100m fly – now ten years later the returned to the Euro Meet as an Olympic Champion in the same event. She said again after the race that her “50ies” were surprisingly fast for her at this time of the year and that she is very happy with her perfomances, also in the 100m events.

Second-place finisher was Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) in 55,08 ahead of Erika Ferraioli (ITA) in 55,33.

Men’s 100 m freestyle

Duncan Scott (GBR) is the winner in 48,75, Greece’s Apostolos Christou grabbed the silver medal in 49,19 and Italians sprinter Marco Orsi touched third in 49,64.

Women’s 200m backstroke

Germany’s Jenny Mensing won the last women’s race at the 2017 Euro Meet in a time of 2:11,13. Katinka Hosszu snatched the silver in 2:13,95 followed by Daryna Zevina (UKR) in 2:14,32 – Zevina set the meet record last year with a time of 2:09,95.

Men’s 200m backstroke

And the Euro Meet 2017 finished with a MEET RECORD set by Italian swimmer Christopher Ciccarese in 1:59,63, he fought with Great Britain’s Luke Greenbank for the win, Greenbank touched in 1:59,85, also under the old meet record time. Gabor Balog (HUN) touched for the bronze medal in 2:00,94.

And the Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu took time after her last medal ceremony for a short interview and she stated that she got a little bit tougher during the last three days of competition. She swam 16 races, 16 finals, won 6 gold medals. She added that she and all Hungarian swimmers are super excited about the World Championships in Budapest in July and that they all try to get ready for the 2017 swimsport highlight in front of their home crowd.