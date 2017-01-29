Bluefish Swim Club Crushes 11-12 National Age Group Relay Record

A group of 12-year olds from the Bluefish Swim Club in New England have broken the USA Swimming National Age Group Record in the 400 yard free relay for 11-12s by almost 3 seconds.

The team of Landon HimJames MistoErik Watka, and Ty Lutz swam a 3:27.94 in a time trial on Saturday at the ABF Snow Angel Classic. The old record was a 3:30.67 done in 2016 by a SwimMAC Carolina relay.

Of the 4, Misto is a 6th grader and the rest are 7th graders. Watka will age up before their spring championship meet, though the club does have another 11-12 of similar speed that will at least give them a chance at repeating the record then.

Comparative Splits:

SwimMAC 2016 Bluefish 2017
Brayden Brewer – 52.08 Landon Him – 52.53
Stephen Kim – 52.33 James Misto – 53.29
Nathan Adams – 53.64 Erik Wakta – 52.37
Baylor Nelson – 52.62 Ty Lutz – 50.75

The big boon for the Bluefish was the 50.75 anchor from Lutz – over a second faster than anybody on either the old or new record-setting relay swam.

The Bluefish swimmers train not only in the same group, but most of the time in the same lane according to Bluefish coach Greg Gillette.

