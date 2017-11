Ranomi Kromowidjojo über Wettkampf-Rituale und Strategien (Video)

Penn State’s Steve Barnes Previews New Aquatic Facilities (Video) Penn State Assistant Coach Steve Barnes took a moment to speak with SwimSwam about how the team performed at the B1G Pack the Pool quadruple dual meet last weekend and the program’s development since last year.

2017-2018 Women’s NCAA Power Rankings: November Edition Siobhan Haughey’s Michigan Wolverines are one of two teams making big leaps into our top 5.

IOC and IAAF Official Suspended over Rio 2016 Bribery Accusations IOC member Frankie Fredericks has been placed under formal investigation by French prosecutors for receiving payments to allegedly sway his vote in favor of sending the 2016 Olympic Games to Rio.

Chaparral Dominates the Competition at AZ Girls Division 2 State Chaparral took 10 of 12 events to dominate the Arizona Division 2 state meet.