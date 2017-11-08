Providence College Announces Return Of Tim Welsh As Assistant

Press Release courtesy of Providence Athletics

Providence College Head Coach John O’Neill announced today [Nov. 8] that former University of Notre Dame men’s swimming coach Tim Welsh will be returning to his Alma Mater at Providence College in January 2018, having accepted an appointment to teach with the college’s prestigious Development of Western Civilization Program. Welsh, a 1966 graduate of Providence, will assist Coach O’Neill and his staff with the Friars’ men’s and women’s swimming and diving program during the spring semester.

Welsh, who is retired from the coaching ranks following 30 years at Notre Dame and 37 years overall at the collegiate level, received the National Collegiate and Scholastic Swimming Trophy, the College Swimming Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) highest honor on 2014. It is the second major honor Welsh has received from the Association, having received the Richard E. Steadman Award in 1993.

“Teaching and coaching have always been the two halves of my life and my heart’s desire. The invitation and the opportunity to do both at my Alma Mater is beyond a thrill and an honor. It is a dream come true,” said Welsh.

“Having someone with Coach Welsh’s extraordinary background working with our student-athletes and staff will be a great experience and we are fortunate to have him return to Providence for the spring semester,” said O’Neill.

Prior to coaching at Notre Dame, Welsh spent eight years as the men’s and women’s head coach at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Md. He led the men’s squad to a 65-26 mark, including two NCAA Division III National Championships. He graduated magna cum laude from Providence and went on to earn his master’s degree at the University of Virginia in 1967. Welsh became the men’s assistant coach at Syracuse in 1974, after having left Winthrop College (S.C.) where he had taught English.