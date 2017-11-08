Penn State’s Steve Barnes Previews New Aquatic Facilities (Video)

B1G PACK THE POOL (MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, PENN STATE, WISCONSIN)

Day 1 Results

Day 2 Results

Hosted by the University of Minnesota

Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th

SCORES (M): Michigan 280, Penn State 73 | Minnesota 239, Penn State 114 |, Wisconsin 198.5, Penn State 154.5

SCORES (W): Michigan 284.5, Penn State 68.5 | Minnesota 226, Penn State 127 | Wisconsin 215, Penn State 138

Penn State Assistant Coach Steve Barnes took a moment to speak with SwimSwam about how the team performed at the B1G Pack the Pool quadruple dual meet last weekend and the program’s development since last year. Barnes also elaborated on the new aquatic facilities the university recently announced it would build.

Penn State’s most notable performances last weekend came from junior Ally McHugh in the 500 freestyle (2nd, 4:45.67) and 1000 freestyle (2nd, 9:50.52), and from sophomore Kaelan Freund in the 100 breaststroke (4th, 55.33) and 200 breaststroke (5th, 2:00.55). McHugh and Freund both had breakthrough summers in 2017, with McHugh winning silver for Team USA in the 400 IM at the World University Games in Taipei, and Freund picking up a pair of national titles in the 50 and 100 meter breaststrokes at Canadian Summer Nationals.

Future Penn State swimmers and divers will have a new aquatics facility to look forward to following the Athletics Department’s announcement to build a new 10-lane, 50 meter pool with a separate diving tank. The new facilities come as part of Penn State’s 20-Year Facilities Master Plan.