Race Video: Watch Indiana Take Down B1G 400 Medley Relay Record

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)

Michigan Wolverines (results) Live Results

Streaming (BTN subscription required)

Championship Central: here

The second night of the 2017 B1G was a slugfest between the Michigan Wolverines and the Indiana Hoosiers, but the IU men capped off the night with a conference record setting relay in the 400 medley relay. We race video from that, along with the 200 IM, courtesy of the Indiana University YouTube channel.

400 MEDLEY RELAY

As originally reported by Karl Ortegon:

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:07.75

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:09.68

B1G Conference Record: Northwestern (2007) 3:04.40

Indiana 3:03.28 OSU 3:04.13 Minnesota 3:07.03 Michigan 3:07.71 Penn State 3:08.04 Wisconsin 3:08.44 Purdue 3:08.59 Iowa 3:11.36

To cap off a very strong night for the Hoosiers, Bob Glover (46.11), Ian Finnerty (51.18), Vini Lanza (44.64), and Blake Pieroni (41.35) combined for a new B1G record in the 400 medley relay. All four relay legs were firing on all cylinders, and Lanza’s untouchable 44.64 split really did it for IU.

Ohio State got a 45.63 lead-off from Matt McHugh and another very fast fly split, this time a 45.09 from freshman Noah Lense. Jack Barone was 51.97 on breast with Josh Fleagle anchoring in 41.44. Minnesota had a 51.63 breast leg out of Conner McHugh and a 41.92 anchor from Bowen Becker, with Wisconsin getting a 41.51 anchor from Cannon Clifton and Penn State got a very quick 44.95 back split from Shane Ryan, scaring the B1G record of 44.72 set in 2008 by Ben Hesen of Indiana.

With Day 2 down, IU leads with 562 points over Michigan‘s 461.5, with OSU in third with 430 points.

200 YARD IM

As originally reported by Karl Ortegon:

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.15

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:49.09

B1G Meet Record: Kyle Whitaker (Michigan) 2014 – 1:41.14

B1G Conference Record: Kyle Whitaker (Michigan) 2014 – 1:41.14

Vini Lanza IU 1:41.59 Ian Finnerty IU 1:41.86 Evan White MICH 1:43.45 Blake Pieroni IU 1:43.50 Jacob Montague MICH 1:43.58 Brett Pinfold WISC 1:43.60 Chris Klein MICH 1:44.08 Jakub Maly MINN 1:45.05

Right after Michigan had a huge 500 free, the Hoosiers struck back with a 1-2-4 finish in the 200 IM. Vini Lanza and Ian Finnerty were a step above the rest, sweeping with respective times of 1:41.59 and 1:41.86. Lanza, for his part, broke the Indiana school record. 3rd through 6th was incredibly close, with Wolverine Evan White sneaking ahead of Blake Pieroni 1:43.45 to 1:43.50.

Jacob Montague of Michigan touched 5th in 1:43.58, just ahead of Brett Pinfold of Wisconsin. Montague, who just slipped under 29 on his breast split this morning in prelims, split even faster at 28.66.

Despite having a more impressive spread in the A final, IU finds itself down by 50 due to a large Michigan presence in the B final, where the Wolverines went 2-3-4.