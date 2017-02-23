Madisyn Cox Clocks 1:52.8 200 IM for Big 12 Conference Record

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas senior Madisyn Cox has been on fire this season, and tonight was no exception. On day 2 of the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas, Cox stepped up to the blocks for the 200 IM final. She dominated the field, touching in a blistering 1:52.82 to clip her own Big 12 Conference Record of 1:52.83, which she set back in December at this season’s Texas Invite.

Cox also obliterated her own Big 12 Meet Record, downing the 1:54.31 that she set last season by a second and a half.

Cox’s Splits By 50:

  • Fly- 24.76
  • Back- 28.56
  • Breast- 32.80
  • Free- 26.70
  • Final Time- 1:52.82

At the touch, Cox finished a whole 4 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Longhorn teammate Nora McCullagh, a sophomore, was the only other swimmer to clear 2 minutes, taking silver in 1:58.89. Rounding out the podium was West Virginia freshman Morgan Bullock, who picked up bronze at her first conference meet in a personal best 2:00.80.

