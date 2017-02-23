Felix Auboeck Smashes a Vanderkaay Record in 500 Free B1G Final

  Karl Ortegon | February 23rd, 2017

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
  • Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)
  • Live Results
  Championship Central

Michigan freshman Felix Auboeck charged to the wall in first in the 500 free final at the 2017 B1G Championships, taking the title and breaking a significant record. The rookie touched the wall at 4:10.63, over a full second ahead of 2nd place Matt Hutchins of Wisconsin (4:11.98), which broke Peter Vanderkaay‘s B1G meet record of 4:12.37 set back in 2005. Notably, Hutchins was also under that mark, as was 3rd place Marwan El Kamash of Indiana (4:12.11).

Auboeck, one of many talented Michigan freshman this year, has now cemented his name in a storied Michigan distance legacy. The top four 500 freestyle performers in Big Ten history are Wolverines– Peter Vanderkaay (4:08.60), Tom Dolan (4:08.75), Felix Auboeck (4:10.63), and Connor Jaeger (4:10.84). Even more impressive, Auboeck is the fastest 500 freestyler at Michigan since Vanderkaay, faster even than Jaeger, and he’s only a freshman.

Auboeck will look to set more records as the rest of the B1G Championships run through this week. His splits from his spectacular swim today are below.

SPLITS

Auboeck, Felix O       FR Michigan-MI       4:13.36    4:10.63     
                 23.26        48.44 (25.18)
        1:13.73 (25.29)     1:39.22 (25.49)
        2:04.59 (25.37)     2:30.03 (25.44)
        2:55.45 (25.42)     3:20.92 (25.47)
        3:46.51 (25.59)     4:10.63 (24.12)

AvidSwimFan

It’s pretty impressive since he’s only a freshman. And he gets to potentially continue the Michigan distance legacy.

40 minutes 15 seconds ago
Dan

The 2nd and 3rd place swimmers were aster then the 4:12.16 mentioned as the 5th fastest B1G 500 freestyler.

48 minutes 35 seconds ago
Ray

the one that got away :'(

1 hour 25 seconds ago
Mikey B

Scoreboard

9 minutes 32 seconds ago
