Clark Smith Downs Big 12 Meet Record with 4:11.1 500 Free

  0 Lauren Neidigh | February 23rd, 2017 | Big 12, College, News, Records

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Shortly after the home crowd saw a Big 12 Record go down on the women’s side, Longhorn fans were in for another record-breaking swim in the men’s 500 free. Texas All-Americans Clark Smith and Townley Haas battled it out, with Smith pulling away on the back half to win gold in 4:11.11. That cleared the former Big 12 Meet Record of 4:11.41 set by Michael Klueh in 2008.

Defending NCAA champ Haas wound up 2nd in 4:12.90, while teammate Jeff Newkirk turned in a personal best 4:15.99 to take bronze. Jonathan Roberts finished 4th in 4:24.41 to give the Longhorns a sweep of the top 4 spots.

Smith’s Splits By 100:

  • 1st 100- 47.99
  • 2nd 100- 51.02
  • 3rd 100- 51.25
  • 4th 100- 51.39
  • 5th 100- 49.46
  • Final Time- 4:11.11

Smith was a few seconds off his Conference Record, which he set at a blazing 4:08.82 at last season’s Texas Invite. He was quite a bit faster than he was at the 2016 conference meet, though, beating his 4:16.31 from that meet by over 5 seconds.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »