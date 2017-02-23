Clark Smith Downs Big 12 Meet Record with 4:11.1 500 Free

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

Championship Central

Live Results

Shortly after the home crowd saw a Big 12 Record go down on the women’s side, Longhorn fans were in for another record-breaking swim in the men’s 500 free. Texas All-Americans Clark Smith and Townley Haas battled it out, with Smith pulling away on the back half to win gold in 4:11.11. That cleared the former Big 12 Meet Record of 4:11.41 set by Michael Klueh in 2008.

Defending NCAA champ Haas wound up 2nd in 4:12.90, while teammate Jeff Newkirk turned in a personal best 4:15.99 to take bronze. Jonathan Roberts finished 4th in 4:24.41 to give the Longhorns a sweep of the top 4 spots.

Smith’s Splits By 100:

1st 100- 47.99

2nd 100- 51.02

3rd 100- 51.25

4th 100- 51.39

5th 100- 49.46

Final Time- 4:11.11

Smith was a few seconds off his Conference Record, which he set at a blazing 4:08.82 at last season’s Texas Invite. He was quite a bit faster than he was at the 2016 conference meet, though, beating his 4:16.31 from that meet by over 5 seconds.