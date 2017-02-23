2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)
- Championship Central
- Live Results
Texas standout Joseph Schooling stepped up to the plate for a loaded 50 free final on night 2 of the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas. The Singaporean Olympic champ took on a field that included All-American teammates Jack Conger, Brett Ringgold, and Tate Jackson.
Schooling shot off the blocks, securing gold in a blazing 18.76. With that, he took down Jimmy Feigen‘s former Big 12 Conference Record of 18.84 in the event, which was set back in 2009. He also took down the former Meet Record, which stood at a 19.18 done by Ian Crocker in 2004. Schooling tied that mark this morning, but is now sole owner of the Meet Record after putting up his first sub-19 swim.
Schooling is now tied with Simonas Bilis as the 10th fastest performer of all time in the event.
Teammates Conger and Ringgold battled closely for the silver, with Conger getting his hand on the wall in 19.27 to Ringgold’s 19.29. That was just 7 hundredths shy of Conger’s lifetime best 19.20 from this morning’s preliminary heats.
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Schooling Posts 18.76 50 FR to Erase Feigen’s Big 12 Conference Record"
That’s the first swimmer Texas has had go under :19. Jimmy Feigen is the only other. Go Horns!
Feigen actually had the 9 fastest times in Texas history in the event before today.
Great googly moogly
Where is that time on the all-time list?
Ties Simonas Bilis for 10th-best PERFORMER of all-time.