Schooling Posts 18.76 50 FR to Erase Feigen’s Big 12 Conference Record

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

Texas standout Joseph Schooling stepped up to the plate for a loaded 50 free final on night 2 of the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas. The Singaporean Olympic champ took on a field that included All-American teammates Jack Conger, Brett Ringgold, and Tate Jackson.

Schooling shot off the blocks, securing gold in a blazing 18.76. With that, he took down Jimmy Feigen‘s former Big 12 Conference Record of 18.84 in the event, which was set back in 2009. He also took down the former Meet Record, which stood at a 19.18 done by Ian Crocker in 2004. Schooling tied that mark this morning, but is now sole owner of the Meet Record after putting up his first sub-19 swim.

Schooling is now tied with Simonas Bilis as the 10th fastest performer of all time in the event.

Teammates Conger and Ringgold battled closely for the silver, with Conger getting his hand on the wall in 19.27 to Ringgold’s 19.29. That was just 7 hundredths shy of Conger’s lifetime best 19.20 from this morning’s preliminary heats.