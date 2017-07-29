Race Video: Emily Seebohm Breaks Aussie NR to win 200 Back in Budapest

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Emily Seebohm of Australia broke a national and Oceanian record in her gold-medal performance in the women’s 200m backstroke final on Saturday. Seebohm, who finished a disappointing 12th in this event in Rio, was fourth at the 100 and third at the 150. But she had another gear reserved for the final 50 meters, and blew by everyone to get the tough, just ahead of host nation’s Katinka Hosszu, for a record-breaking 2:05.68. Team USA’s Kathleen Baker secured the bronze medal with her third-place 2:06.48.

Watch the entire race, courtesy of NBC Sports.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Write-up from James Sutherland:

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

World Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.06, 2012

Championship Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.76, 2013

Junior World Record: Regan Smith, 2:07.19, 2017

Emily Seebohm roared home in 31.38, successfully defending her 200 back world title in 2:05.68, a new Australian and Championship record. She wins Australia’s first gold medal of the meet.

Katinka Hosszu led with 50 to go, and held on for silver with a new national record of her own in 2:05.85. Kathleen Baker takes the bronze in 2:06.48, her second individual medal of the meet.

Coming in for 4th was another Australian, Kaylee McKeown, as she breaks Regan Smith‘s Junior world record from yesterday in 2:06.76. Canadians Kylie Masse (2:07.04) and Hilary Caldwell (2:07.15) ended up 5th and 6th.