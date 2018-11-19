Queens Women Claim First Place at Sheraton/Le Meridien Fall Frenzy

Courtesy: Queens Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The No. 3 Queens University of Charlotte women’s swimming team claimed first place overall in a field of 14 teams at this weekend’s Sheraton/Le Meridien Fall Frenzy at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

The Royals won five of six events on the final day of competition, bringing the team’s total to 16 wins across the three-day event.

Sophomore Francesca Bains began the evening with a win in the 1,650-Yard Freestyle, setting a new school record and qualifying with an NCAA Division II ‘A’ Standard time of 16:30.98. Junior Sarah Reamy finished third in the event and recorded an NCAA Division II ‘B’ Standard time.

Freshman Bobbie Gichard collected a win and a meet record in the 200-Yard Backstroke, reaching the wall in 1:56.17, an NCAA Division II ‘A’ Standard. Sophomore Rachel Massaro and freshman Frouke Beeksma each had NCAA Division II ‘B’ Standards in the race.

In the 100-Yard Freestyle, Queens took six of the top seven spots as freshman Polina Lapshina’s first place time of 49.59 set a meet record and was an NCAA Division II ‘A’ Standard. Seniors Kyrie Dobson and Josefina Lorda-Taylor, junior Georgia DaCruz, redshirt-sophomore Wanda Dollmayer and sophomore Lexi Baker each turned in sub-52 second times for NCAA Division II ‘B’ Standard times.

Another sophomore, Sarah Jane Atkinson, won the 200-Yard Breaststroke with an NCAA Division II ‘B’ Standard of 2:15.88, while Prayson also turned in a ‘B’ Standard in the race. Bains, DaCruz, and Lorda-Taylor followed with ‘B’ Standards of their own in the 200-Yard Butterfly.

The foursome of Prayson, Dobson, Lorda-Taylor, and Lapshina won the weekend’s final event, the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay, with a meet record time of 3:20.95 and also qualifying with an NCAA Division II ‘B’ Standard.

The Royals return to the pool next weekend, November 28 – December 1, at the Frank Elm Invitational hosted by NCAA Division I Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Final Women’s Team Scores – 2018 Sheraton/Le Meridien Fall Frenzy

1. Queens University of Charlotte 2,357.5

2. George Washington University 1,750.5

3. University of North Carolina-Asheville 915.5

4. Wingate University 891

5. Bellarmine University 646

6. Gardner-Webb University 445

7. Lenoir-Rhyne University 343.5

8. Mars Hill University 277

9. Catawba College 222

10. Converse College 186

11. King University (Tenn.) 117

12. Chowan University 108

13. Lees-McRae College 29

14. Pfeiffer University 2