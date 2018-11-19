Bjorn Seeliger Posts Swedish 50 Back Record to Close Swedish Nationals

2018 SWEDISH NATIONAL SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Swedish National SC Champs concluded tonight after five days of competition in Stockholm.

18-year-old Bjorn Seeliger swam to a new Swedish record in the 50 back. He posted a 23.78, which broke the senior national (and, of course, the junior national) record. Seeliger was less than four tenths off of the qualifying standard for Hangzhou, though.

Michelle Coleman, who set a Swedish record in the 100m back earlier this week, was back in the 100 free with a winning time of 52.18. That moves her out of a tie with American Kelsi Dahlia in this season’s rankings for a clean #6 spot.

Coleman wasn’t done, hopping back in the pool to eke out a win in the 50 back. She was 27.16 there, a bit off of her best as well as the 26.62 Swedish record held by Therese Alshammar. Hanna Rosvall was 27.26 for 2nd.

Christoffer Carlson was 47.68 to edge out teenager Robin Hansson in the 100 free (47.75), with Isak Eliasson also getting under 48 seconds at 47.81. All three were tenths off of the 47.43 qualifying standard for Worlds, though Hansson walks away with another Swedish junior record after setting one in the 200 free earlier this week.

Adam Paulsson was 4:08.81 to win the 400 IM, just a bit under one second off of the qualifying time for Hangzhou.

OTHER WINNERS

Edith Jernstedt – 400 IM – 4:44.50

Linköpings Allmänna – women’s 400 medley relay – 4:08.46

Simklubben Neptun – men’s 400 medley relay – 3:31.50

SWEDISH WORLDS QUALIFIERS