Tickets on Sale for 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville

Tickets are on sale for the first stop of the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tennessee from January 9th-12th. While ticket prices vary from meet to meet, the series-opening stop in Knoxville has prices comparable to those in last year’s opener in Austin.

A big change is that premium tickets are on sale, following a national trend at USA Swimming-run meets of segmenting seats into different price tiers. Even then, however, the adult all-sessions premium ticket price is just $1 more than the adult all-sessions general admission price in Austin last year.

2019 TYR Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Ticket Prices:

  • All Sessions Premium – Adult: $85
  • All Sessions Premium – Child: $60
  • All Sessions General Admission – Adult – $60
  • All Sessions General Admission – Child – $45
  • All Sessions General Admission – Tennessee Student – $30
  • Prelims/Wednesday Timed Finals – Adult – $10
  • Prelims/Wednesday Timed Finals – Child – $5
  • Finals – Adult – $15
  • Finals – Child – $10

All 5 meets have new hosts this year after USA Swimming opened up a new bidding process, though in general the venues are smaller than last year with several of the country’s biggest pools, including pools at Georgia Tech, Texas, and at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, not earning the right to host this year. Tennessee has the biggest permanent grandstand among the 2019 hosts with room for 1,800 off-deck. Last year’s opener, Austin, seats 2,100.

Comparison of TYR Pro Swim Series Ticket Prices

Prelims Adults Prelims Discounted Finals Adults Finals Discounted All Sessions Adult All Sessions Dicsounted All Sessions Adult Premium All Sessions Discounted Premium
Austin 2018 15 10 15 10 84 50 NA NA
Atlanta 2018 20 10 20 10 60 45 NA NA
Mesa 2018
Indianapolis 2018 10 5 15 5 60 NA NA NA
Santa Clara 2018 5 5 15 10 35 NA NA NA
Columbus 2018 10 5 15 5 60 NA NA NA
Knoxville 2019 10 5 15 10 60 45 85 60

Full 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series Schedule

JANUARY 9-12 KNOXVILLE, TENN. ALLAN JONES INTERCOLLEGIATE AQUATIC CENTER
March 6-9 Des Moines, Iowa MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA
April 10-13 Richmond, Va. Collegiate School Aquatics Center
May 17-19 Bloomington, Ind. Counsilman Billingsley Aquatics Center
June 12-15 Clovis, Calif. Clovis North High School Aquatics Complex

kdswim

It is going to be interesting on ticket sales in these smaller metropolitan areas. I can’t imagine, besides a few family members, anyone flying to a meet. And even family members are going to look at what else they can do on a trip. Austin, Mesa, Santa Clara, etc. have lots of other things to do. I assume most of the tickets are sold to locals and local family members. Larger metro areas have many more club teams and easy for people in nearby cities to drive up to (Austin for instance could draw from San Antonio, Houston with a reasonable drive). I just don’t see how these meets are going to generate money for the hosts.

