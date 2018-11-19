Calypso Sheridan Goes NU Program Record in 200 BK at TYR Day 3

2018 TYR INVITATIONAL

Hosted by Northwestern University

November 16th-18th, 2018

Evanston, IL

Live Results

WOMEN’S EVENTS

Northwestern sophomore Calypso Sheridan broke the Northwestern school record tonight in Evanston, clocking a 1:54.11 to take the 200 back with an NCAA ‘B’ cut. She took almost a full second off of the old mark, a 1:55.09 done by Melissa Postoll in 2017, and she also set a new pool record. Sheridan now holds school records in both backstrokes, the 200 breast, and the 200 IM. Junior Krystal Lara was 2nd in 1:56.16, her first time under 1:57.

Sheridan also won the 100 IM, hitting a 55.89 to win easily there.

NU freshman Tara Vovk set a new pool record in the 200 breast, taking down Sheridan’s mark with a 2:10.67, which is the third-best time in NU history. Sophomore Rachel Tseng won the 1650 by over ten seconds, posting a 16:35.55.

Malorie Han, a junior for the Wildcats, added a win of her own in the 100 free at 49.53. She’s now broken both the 23.0 and 50.0 barriers for the first time this weekend. Han was also 48.78 on NU’s winning 400 free relay, their only sub-50 split there.

William and Mary’s Maria Oceguara was the sole non-Northwestern victor, going 2:00.49 in the 200 fly.

FINAL SCORES

1. Northwestern University 1462.5 2. William and Mary 716.5 3. Michigan State University 672 4. Illinois State University 436 5. Illinois at Chicago 299 6. Saint Louis University 285 7. Truman State University 247

MEN’S EVENTS

Freshman Ryan Gridley erupted for a huge new best in the 200 back, winning the event in 1:43.62 and finishing over three seconds ahead of anyone else. His old best was a 1:46.39 from this March. That time was well under the ‘B’ cut.

Another NU freshman, Henry Blaul, won an individual event. He was 2:01.19 in the 200 breast, his first time under 2:02.

Truman State senior Sam Heveroh was a double winner this session, going 50.31 to set the pool record in the 100 IM and 44.52 to take the 100 free. NU also gave up the 50 fly to Ian Thompson, who was 21.96 to just break past the 22.0 barrier.

NU’s DJ Hwang took the win in the 1650 (15:22.98), and NU rolled to the win in the 400 free relay to secure the team win by the end. The Wildcats were 2:57.94, getting a 43.69 from Gridley, which was a field-best.

FINAL SCORES

1. Northwestern University 1225.5 2. William and Mary 697 3. Michigan State University 638.5 4. Saint Louis University 556 5. Illinois at Chicago 401 6. Truman State University 367 7. Unattached 20