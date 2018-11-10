Projected Russian Roster For SC Worlds Midway Through Nats, World Cup

RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Russian Short Course Championships are currently underway from Kazan, with the meet acting as the country’s qualifier for the upcoming World Championships in Hangzhou. And as we’ve reported, five athletes competing at the Tokyo World Cup are using that meet for qualification instead of those Nationals.

We’re now two-thirds through both meets, with four of six days done in Kazan and two of three done in Tokyo, and we’re going to take a look at their projected roster for the SC World Championships thus far.

Their criteria for qualifying is fairly simple. The top-2 swimmers in each individual event under the qualifying standards make the team, along with the top-4 in the 100 and 200 freestyle, and if the winner of any of the stroke 100s doesn’t hit the standard, they’ll be added for the medley relay.

With one day of the World Cup and two days of Nationals to go, the current projected roster is as follows:

Russian SC Worlds Team Tracker Men Event Women Event 1 Aleksandr Krasnykh 400 FR, 800 FR-R Veronika Andrusenko 200 FR, 400 FR-R 2 Martin Malyutin 400 FR, 800 FR-R Anna Egorova 800 FR, 800 FR-R, 400 FR 3 Kliment Kolesnikov 100/200 IM, 50/100 BK Anastasia Guzhenkova 800 FR-R 4 Aleksandr Kharlanov 200 FLY Valeriia Salamatina 800 FR-R, 400 FR-R 5 Andrey Shabasov 100 BK Anastasiia Fesikova 400 MR 6 Oleg Kostin 100 BR Daria Ustinova 200 BK 7 Mikhail Vekovishchev 800 FR-R Maria Kameneva 400 FR-R, 100 IM 8 Mikhail Dovgalyuk 800 FR-R Daria Mullakaeva 400 FR-R 9 Roman Shevlyakov 400 MR Rozaliya Nasretdinova 50 FLY 10 Mikhail Dorinov 200 BR* Yuliya Efimova 100/200 BR** 11 Evgeny Rylov 50 BK Vitalina Simonova 200 BR** 12 Vlad Morozov 50/100 FR**, 100 IM 13 Kirill Prigoda 50**/100 BR

* denotes that the event has yet to be contested at the World Cup

** denotes that the event has yet to be contested at Nationals

Vladimir Morozov‘s swims in the men’s 50 free, 100 free and 100 IM in Tokyo have put him on the roster, as has Kirill Prigoda‘s performances in the men’s 50 and 100 breast, Yuliya Efimova‘s in the women’s 100 and 200 breast, and Vitalina Simonova‘s in the women’s 200 breast.

Two swims at Nationals were affected by those: Sergey Fesikov hit the standard in the men’s 100 IM, but was bumped out with both Morozov and Kliment Kolesnikov ahead of him, and Maria Temnikova tentatively had a spot on the team for the women’s 400 medley relay after winning the 100 breast but missing the time cut at Nationals, but Efimova bumped her out.

Notably, Mikhail Dorinov‘s spot on the team is certainly at risk with Prigoda and Anton Chupkov swimming the 200 breast on day 3 in Tokyo. Other than that no one is expected to be bumped. Chupkov is the only one competing at the World Cup that has yet to put himself on the team, but as the reigning long course World Champion, the 200 breast is clearly his best event.