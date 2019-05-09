Practice + Pancakes: Paige Madden WUG Set

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

We have one final workout from Charlottesville: a “colors” (red) set from UVA assistant Blaire Bachman. This workout was written for Paige Madden, who in preparation for World University Games this summer, didn’t take significant time off after a breakout NCAA’s. She wasn’t alone, however; she had a good amount of training partners for majority of the set, including ACC champion Morgan Hill. The set was as follows:

Rd 1

[email protected]:40 Pink

4×[email protected]:20 Red

:30 rest

2×[email protected]:10 Blue, Stroke

Rd 2

[email protected]:40 Pink

4×[email protected]:20 Red

1×[email protected]:00 Red

:30 rest

2×[email protected]:10 Blue, Stroke

Rd 3

[email protected]:40 Pink

4×[email protected]:20 Red

2×[email protected]:00 Red

:30 rest

2×[email protected]:10 Blue, Stroke

Rd 4

[email protected]:40 Pink

4×[email protected]:20 Red

3×[email protected]:00 Red

:30 rest

2×[email protected]:10 Blue, Stroke

After the set, they finished with a 100 off the blocks, either free or stroke. Madden dropped a sub-60 second 100m free at the end of this set.

