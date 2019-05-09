USA Swimming MAAPP: Guardian Must Be Included On Electronic Communication

The U.S. Center for SafeSport requires the national governing bodies of all sports to implement a Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policy (MAAPP) by June 23, and USA Swimming has released the full details of its MAAPP, including restrictions on social media communication, travel and one-on-one interactions between coaches and swimmers.

USA Swimming approved interim changes to its rules at an April 26 meeting, and those changes will be permanently implemented at the House of Delegates meeting in September. However, all USA Swimming member organizations will have to update its rules and policies to match the MAAPP by June 23.

You can read USA Swimming’s full release on the policy changes here. We’ll break down some of the bigger policy pieces below. The MAAPP focuses in on five areas:

One-on-one interactions Travel Social media & electronic communication Locker rooms & changing areas Massages & rubdowns

The full MAAPP can be found here, and links to further information and FAQs can be found here.

Social Media

We’re still digging in on specific effects of many of these policy pieces, but the social media policies are some of the more notable ones so far. (The policy uses the term “applicable adult” to define coaches, adult athlete USA Swimming members, meet officials & timers, LSC & club staff and any other adult who has regular contact with or authority over minors. We’re using more specific terms like “coach” or “adult” below for clarity, but the rules stipulate “applicable adults” for all of these policies).

When communicating with a minor through electronic means (including social media), a coach must include the minor athlete’s legal guardian in the communication. That means CCing a parent on e-mails, including a parent in text threads, and having a parent included in phone calls. We’re told that this includes college recruiting, where an adult coach (an “applicable adult”) is calling a minor athlete and will need a guardian on the line with the athlete.

When communicating to a group or an entire team, a coach must include another adult in the communication. (Copying another coach, parent or other adult).

(Copying another coach, parent or other adult). Coaches can only use electronic communications between 8 AM and 8 PM.

A coach cannot have “private social media connections with unrelated minor athletes” – that means coaches cannot be connected with minor athletes on personal social media platforms. (There is a stipulation for when an “applicable adult” is considered a celebrity, or has a fan page).

Most of these rules do have exceptions for “emergency circumstances.”

Here’s a handful more, broken down by the other five categories:

1. One-on-one interactions

Must be observable & interruptable. That is, they must take place someplace where another adult can see what is happening and intervene if the communication looks inappropriate. This includes individual training sessions like private lessons.

That is, they must take place someplace where another adult can see what is happening and intervene if the communication looks inappropriate. This includes individual training sessions like private lessons. Meetings in a room must have the door open and unlocked, and blinds open on the windows.

Meetings cannot take place in an applicable adult’s hotel room or “other overnight lodging location” when a team is traveling.

2. Travel

Applicable adults cannot ride in a vehicle alone with an unrelated minor athlete. For a coach to drive an athlete anywhere, they need either multiple athletes or multiple adults present.

For a coach to drive an athlete anywhere, they need either multiple athletes or multiple adults present. Two applicable adults should work together to do room checks when a team is traveling.

Unrelated, non-athlete applicable adults cannot share a hotel room with a minor athlete. Adult athletes can only share rooms with minor athletes if the minor’s guardian provides written permission.

4. Locker rooms & changing areas

Applicable adults are not allowed to expose themselves to minor athletes for any reason, nor to ask a minor athlete to expose themselves to the adult.

As with the one-on-one interaction policy, an adult should never be alone with a minor athlete in a changing area.

Clubs are required to monitor locker rooms through a combination of sweeping the locker rooms before athletes arrive, posting staff directly outside the locker rooms, leaving doors open when privacy is still possible, and making occasional sweeps of locker rooms with female coaches checking female locker rooms and male coaches checking male locker rooms.

5. Massages & rubdowns