Fabio Scozzoli Added To ISL Aqua Centurions Roster

On the heels of both Italian swimmer Santo Condorelli and German ace Philip Heintz having been added to the ISL Aqua Centurions squad, breaststroking powerhouse Fabio Scozzoli has also been named to the Federica Pellegrini-captained team.

30-year-old Scozzoli took 50m breaststroke gold at the 2017 European Short Course Championships and followed that up with silver in the same event at last year’s Long Course European Championships. At the former, his time of 25.62 beat both Russian Kirill Prigoda and Brit Adam Peaty, while also representing a new Italian National and European Continental Record.

Most recently at this year’s Italian Absolute Championships, Scozzoli won the men’s 50m and 100m breast, beating out young domestic rival and World Junior Record holder Nicolo Martinenghi in the process. Scozzoli will be swimming both individual events, as well as the 4x100m medley relay, at this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

