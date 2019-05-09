Australian Swim Instructor Now Faced With 36 Charges and 10 Alleged Victims

Kyle Daniels, the 20-year-old Australian swim instructor accused of sexually assaulting young girls, is now being faced with 36 child sex charges after a tenth victim came forward last month.

Further reading:

Daniels was arrested in early March and accused of sexually touching and having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10. Those original charges revolved around two girls, one eight years old and the other six. Police said the abuse happened while Daniels was giving the girls swim lessons.

As more victims were discovered, the list of charges grew. As of early April, Daniels was charged with 35 sex abuse charges with nine alleged victims. Now, News.com.au reports that a tenth victim has come forward, bringing the total charges to 36. Daniels is accused of having sexual intercourse with a seven-year-old girl eight times within a three-week period. His charges include sexual intercourse with a child under 10, intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 and the indecent assault of a person under 16.

News.com.au reports that Daniels is the son of a “prominent advertising executive.”

Daniels’ attorney says Daniels denies all of the allegations against him.